Paul Atkinson scored on a putback with 1.4 seconds left to lift Notre Dame to an 89-87 victory Wednesday night in NCAA Tournament First Four action at Dayton, Ohio.

The Irish earned a No. 11 seed in the West Region and will play No. 6 Alabama on Friday.

Atkinson finished with 26 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the field.

Play by play:Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, NCAA Tournament updates