MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Notre Dame basketball vs. Alabama, NCAA Tournament scores, updates

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball team are hot off a double overtime win over Rutgers in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament this past Wednesday. Now, the No. 11-seed Fighting Irish are set to face the No. 6-seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the First Round in San Diego, California.

Can the Fighting Irish shake off the short turnaround time and repeat success against the Crimson Tide?

Watch, stream March Madness: Next up for Irish, a date with the Crimson Tide

5:38, 1st H: Alabama 25, Notre Dame 23

The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in rebounding this season.

7:27, 1st H: Alabama 22, Notre Dame 21

Alabama takes the lead as Notre Dame tries to establish itself in the paint.

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly injury update

After taking a rough fall early in the first half, Quinerly has been ruled out with a left knee injury.

More on Quinerly injury:Alabama basketball's Jahvon Quinerly leaves with injury in NCAA Tournament vs. Notre Dame

11:06, 1st H: Notre Dame 16, Alabama 13

Notre Dame is setting up great looks at the three. Cormac Ryan has been a menace from the three-point line.

11:48, 1st H: Notre Dame 13, Alabama 13

Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan is leading Notre Dame in scoring shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

15:53, 1st H: Notre Dame 3, Alabama 2

Notre Dame shooting so far: 1-of-6 (16%). Alabama shooting: 1-of-8 (12%)

16:31, 1st H: Notre Dame 3, Alabama 2

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly hits the floor hard.

March Madness First Round preview coverage

The Irish's (23-10 overall, 3rd in ACC) scrappy play in second half of Wednesday's First Four round helped them eek past Rutgers, 89-87. Notre Dame senior Paul Atkinson Jr. would not be denied as he lead the Irish in scoring (26 points) and blocks (2). If the Fighting Irish advance it will mark the first time since 2017 Notre Dame has made the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide (19-13 overall, 8th in SEC) are currently on a cold streak, losing three of its past four games, with its most recent loss to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC Tournament. One player to look out for on the Crimson Tide is junior Jaden Shackelford. The 6-foot-3 guard is currently averaging 16.7 points per game.

NCAA tournament 2022: Alabama awaits Notre Dame basketball in March Madness first round

More Notre Dame, March Madness coverage: Quick turnaround aside, Notre Dame was ready to roll again in California

Looking to bet on March Madness? What is the Alabama vs. Notre Dame basketball betting line, over/under in NCAA Tournament

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.