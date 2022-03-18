March Madness: College basketball analysts and fans on Notre Dame, Alabama NCAA Tournament game

Unlike Notre Dame's First Four double overtime game, Friday night's First Round matchup against No. 6-seed Alabama ended more predictably as the Irish dominated in the second half.

After the two teams traded punches for the entire first half, the Fighting Irish came out the locker room hungry after halftime. Cormac Ryan went ballistic, shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 7-of- 9 from the three, for a career-high 29 points.

Notre Dame knocked out the Crimson Tide, 78-64. And will face Texas Tech in the Second Round on Sunday, March 20.

What did former college players, analysts and fans have to say about Notre Dame's First Round win against Alabama.

March Madness highlights:Notre Dame basketball vs. Alabama, NCAA Tournament scores, highlights

Who's next? Can Notre Dame basketball keep this NCAA Tournament roll going in San Diego?

March Madness bracket L's, Notre Dame and NCAA Tournament watch

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.