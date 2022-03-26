MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Notre Dame basketball leads NC State after first half of women's NCAA Tournament

The No. 5-seeded Notre Dame women's basketball team is set to face No. 1-seed NC State in the Bridgeport Regional, Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA women's tournament.

The Fighting Irish (24-8) have been dominant in its 2022 NCAA Tournament run. Notre Dame is coming in hot off a monstrous, 108-64, win over Oklahoma in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Dara Mabrey went off for a season-high 29-points, with freshman teammate Sonia Citron following close behind with 25-points.

The Wolfpack (31-3) are also looking to repeat success after defeating Kansas State, 89-57, in the Second Round. Senior guard Kayla Jones led the Wolfpack in scoring, dropping 18-points in her 22-minute outing. The last time NC State made the Elite Eight was in 1998.

Don't forget to hit refresh to stay-up on the latest NCAA Tournament coverage from Saturday's Bridgeport Regional.

Halftime: Notre Dame 38, NC State 30

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish outscored NC State 26-to-14 in the second quarter of action. Fighting Irish freshman Olivia Miles currently has 15-points on the day.

0:31, 2nd Q: Notre Dame 38, NC State 30

NC State picking up momentum as the Wolfpack try to close the gap ahead of the half.

4:10, 2nd Q: Notre Dame 31, NC State 26

The Irish are off to a great start in the second quarter, shooting 7-of-7 on the quarter. Olivia Miles is 5-of-7 for 12-points.

End of 1st Q: NC State 16, Notre Dame 12

Notre Dame freshman guard Olivia Miles leads the Irish in scoring with 7-points, but turnovers (5) are hurting the Irish early.

1:50, 1st Q: NC State 14, Notre Dame 10,

Notre Dame Senior forward Maya Dobson heads to the bench early to prevent foul trouble. She has two fouls. NC State is on an 11-3 run.

4:45, 1st Q: Notre Dame 7, NC State 7

Off to an even-kilt start in this Sweet 16 game. NC State is leading on the glass with six rebounds to Notre Dame's five.

5:50, 1st Q: Notre Dame 7, NC State 3

Notre Dame senior guard Dara Mabrey is getting it done early-on for the Irish. She's 2-of-2 for 4-points.

March Madness pregame coverage