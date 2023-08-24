'This is my week.' Local boy Chase Ketterer embraces scout QB for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Chase Ketterer is very important this week.

Not that he isn’t other weeks for Notre Dame football, but Navy week brings even more responsibility for the senior.

Ketterer has been the scout team quarterback for the Irish in preparing for Navy’s triple-option offense the past two seasons. He ran a variation of it at nearby New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Ind., and is tasked with being the main target of the Notre Dame defense when it must prepare for the unique offense.

“This is my week every year, for sure,” Ketterer said. “It’s the one I’m ready for every year, too. It’s good starting with it.”

No. 13 Notre Dame opens its 2023 season Saturday vs. the Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Ketterer has excelled in this role — maybe too much for head coach Marcus Freeman’s liking.

“I’m with the scout team right now, and a couple times I think he should pull it and he gave it,” Freeman said of Ketterer running the triple-option. “I said, ‘No, I want you to pull it.’ He said, ‘Well coach, the end gave me a give read.’ ‘OK, but I’m telling you to pull it.’ The look he’s been able to give us is invaluable. He’s been a huge part.”

Ketterer was voted scout team player of the week last year during Navy prep, and Freeman already said he’s going to be selected for it again this week.

“Chase not only knows how to run the offense because he played it in high school, but Chase has a little bit of leadership abilities to him too,” Freeman said. “He’s a good athlete. He challenges the players.”

This year is a little different, though as Navy has a new head coach in Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen also have a new offensive coordinator in Grant Chesnut, who had been in the same role at Kennesaw State since 2014.

While at Kennesaw, Chesnut ran an offense similar to what Ketterer ran in high school, which implemented more runs out of the pistol and shotgun formations, rather than an under-center triple-option attack.

The scheme might be slightly different, but it doesn’t change Ketterer’s approach.

“It’s the same for me,” Ketterer said. “I go off what we’re told on the scout team and base my play off of that. Coach (Al) Golden seems like he has a great system and scheme for this week. It’s been fun.”

Ketterer had a standout career at New Prairie, rushing for 5,494 yards, throwing for 1,494 and accounting for 99 touchdowns (82 rush, 17 pass) in three seasons. The Cougars were 29-8 in those years, winning sectional titles in 2017 and 2019.

After high school, Ketterer received a preferred walk-on opportunity from Notre Dame as a running back. In three seasons, Ketterer has made two appearances, both in 2021. He has yet to record an offensive statistic, but did notch a tackle on a kickoff against, coincidentally, Navy that year.

Ketterer has kept a close eye on his alma mater, which reached the Class 4A state title game last season. The Cougars have evolved some on offense under head coach Casey McKim, using a more balanced attack than when Ketterer played under coach Russ Radtke.

“I’m wondering why we didn’t (throw the ball) more when I was there,” Ketterer joked. “I would ask coach Radtke that all the time. I’d be like, ‘Can we please throw the ball.’ I’m happy for them now. Marshall Kmiecik, one of my friends from high school, that’s his little brother, so I’ve been following him and seeing what he can do.”

Helping the Irish with the triple-option attack is another former local standout in Justin Fisher. The sophomore ran a true triple-option offense while at Mishawaka High School, helping give Notre Dame multiple looks while preparing for Navy.

“We’re both trying to help everybody as much as we can, because we both know the offense so well,” Ketterer said. “… We help each other out on plays and try to make it as fluid as possible to show that speed that Navy presents.”

Ketterer is part of the travel team in Ireland. It’ll be the first time leaving the country for Ketterer, along with most of the Notre Dame players.

While he’s not expected to see game action, Ketterer is as instrumental to the Irish’s success this week as anyone competing on the field.

“He’s been a huge part of the development of our defense, but also the offense,” Freeman said. “He takes them out there and they work timing. They work all the different motions and the things that we need to demonstrate that the Navy offense does. Really grateful to have him this week and in our program.”