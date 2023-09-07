Tale of the tape: Who has the edge when Notre Dame football visits N.C. State Saturday?

SOUTH BEND — For the first time this season, Notre Dame football will play a team not making its season debut.

It will also be the Fighting Irish’s first true road game, as they will travel to Raleigh, N.C., Saturday to take on NC State for a noon kickoff on ABC.

Both teams are undefeated, with Notre Dame picking up two easy wins over Navy (42-3) and Tennessee State (56-3), while the Wolfpack defeated UConn, 24-14, last Thursday.

The Irish have won 28 straight regular season games over ACC teams, dating back to 2018. Can they make it 29? Here is a tale of the tape between the two teams.

When Notre Dame has the football

The Irish offense has been near-perfect, scoring 13 touchdowns, picking up 53 first downs and punting only once in their pair of wins. It’s been a balanced attack with 589 passing and 430 rushing yards on the season.

The challenge for the Notre Dame will be the 3-3-5 defensive formation N.C. State utilizes. It gave Irish graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman fits during his time at Wake Forest, throwing an equal number of touchdowns as interceptions (six) in three games against the Wolfpack.

Payton Wilson led State’s defense with 10 tackles (eight solo) in week one against UConn. Davin Vann and Red Hibbier provided the pass rush for the Wolfpack, with a sack apiece. Outside of a 71-yard touchdown run by Huskies running back Victor Rosa in the third quarter, State held UConn to 201 yards of total offense.

While UConn is improving, it doesn't have nearly the talent Notre Dame has on offense. This is a game where the likes of Hartman, running back Audric Estimé and the crop of talented wide receivers can prove productive against better competition.

Edge: Notre Dame

When N.C. State has the football

N.C. State has a new transfer quarterback in Brennan Armstrong. The southpaw spent five years at Virginia. He did not play either time Notre Dame played the Cavaliers during that span.

Armstrong is a dual threat quarterback, evident by his 155 passing and 96 rushing yards against UConn, both game highs. For his career, Armstrong has passed for 9,189 yards and rushed for 1,363 while scoring 112 touchdowns (90 pass, 22 rush).

Against the Huskies, Armstrong completed passes to nine different players, with Kevin Concepcion’s four catches and 36 yards leading the way. The running game didn’t get much going outside of Armstrong, with Jordan Houston the top true running back at 13 carries for 57 yards. Armstrong didn’t throw for a touchdown, but rushed for two, with Delbert Mimms III adding a 1-yard TD plunge.

While State didn’t look great on offense in its opener, it will be Notre Dame’s first real defensive test for a unit yet to give up a touchdown.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

It’s hard to grade the Notre Dame special teams unit, mostly because we’ve only seen one punt and one field goal attempt so far on the season. The Irish kickoff coverage allowed a long return against Tennessee State early, with the Irish defense then preventing the Tigers from scoring.

The one field goal attempt by Spencer Shrader against Navy was missed, and the lone Bryce McPherson punt had a net total of 34 yards since it was a touchback. Notre Dame did block its first kick of the season last week — a short attempt by Tennessee State.

State kicker Brayden Narveson is 1-for-2 on field goals with a 44-yard make and 50-yard miss. Caden Noonkester boomed three punts for 136 total yards, an average of 47 per kick.

Edge: Too close to call

Coaching

The Notre Dame coaching staff has impressed the first two weeks, with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and defensive coordinator Al Golden calling near-perfect games. As a whole, the Irish coaching staff has prepared a lot of players to be ready to go when their name has been called, especially with the younger offensive players.

Veteran head coach in Dave Doeren has led the Wolfpack program since 2013, compiling a 73-54 record with just two losing seasons. First-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae is no stranger to college football. This is Anae’s 36th season coaching, including a stop at Virginia, where he worked directly with Armstrong to produce the best statistical season of any quarterback in UVA history in 2021.

Edge: Too close to call

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 3 vs. N.C. State

TOM NOIE: No. 10 Notre Dame 34, NC State 17: This one isn't as easy as the first two wins, but the Irish make it look like it in running their ACC win streak to 29 straight.

MIKE BERARDINO: No. 10 Notre Dame 24, NC State 20: A noon start time and late-arriving case of post-Dublin blahs put the Irish in their first true predicament. Luckily, Sam Hartman finds his cape just in time.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: No. 10 Notre Dame 31, NC State 20: The Wolfpack has picked off Sam Hartman six times in their three past meetings. A balanced offensive attack will help the Wake Forest transfer take care of the football this time.

AUSTIN HOUGH: No. 10 Notre Dame 35, NC State 21: This felt like a trap game when the schedule came out. With the way Notre Dame has played the first two weeks, plus the Wolfpack struggling with UConn has me thinking the Irish can win this one more comfortably.