Noon kickoff set for Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Soldier Field in September

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will get the “Big Noon Kickoff” treatment when the Irish and Badgers meet in Chicago’s Soldier Field later this year.

The Sept. 25 matchup between Notre Dame and Wisconsin will be featured in FOX’s premiere TV slot for college football with a 12 p.m. EDT kickoff time, the network announced Thursday.

All but three Notre Dame football games — at Virginia Tech, at Virginia and at Stanford — this upcoming season have been assigned kickoff times and television networks.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin were supposed to play last season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., but the schedule changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic wiped it out. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who is set to retire at the end of June, said on his radio show earlier this month that last year’s game has been rescheduled, but the date has not yet been announced.

The 2021 matchup between Notre Dame and Wisconsin received an added wrinkle when quarterback Jack Coan chose to graduate transfer from Wisconsin to Notre Dame in January. Coan, who started 18 games for the Badgers in 2018 and 2019, will likely open the season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.

Notre Dame holds an 8-6-2 advantage in the all-time series with Wisconsin. The two teams last played in 1964 — a 31-7 Irish victory in Milwaukee.

2021 SCHEDULE

All times listed in Eastern

9/5 at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

9/11 vs. Toledo; 2:30 p.m. on NBC

9/18 vs. Purdue; 2:30 p.m. on NBC

9/25 at Wisconsin (in Chicago); 12 p.m. on FOX

10/2 vs. Cincinnati; 2:30 p.m. on NBC

10/9 at Virginia Tech; TBA

10/23 vs. USC; 7:30 p.m. on NBC

10/30 vs. North Carolina; 7:30 p.m. on NBC

11/6 vs. Navy; 3:30 p.m. on NBC

11/13 at Virginia; TBA

11/20 vs. Georgia Tech; 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC

11/27 at Stanford; TBA