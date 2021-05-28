Notre Dame football reschedules home game with Arkansas to 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic will delay the first Arkansas football visit to Notre Dame Stadium by eight years.

Notre Dame’s football program announced Friday it has rescheduled the 2020 home matchup with Arkansas for Sept. 16, 2028. The game previously scheduled for last season was wiped out due to scheduling changes brought on by the pandemic.

Notre Dame will still play at Arkansas on Sept. 27, 2025 as originally planned. Barring any bowl matchups between the two between now and then, that will be the first-ever meeting on the football field for the Irish and Razorbacks.

The addition of Arkansas to the 2028 schedule brings Notre Dame’s slate to nine games currently planned for that season: five home games (Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson and Miami) and four road games (Purdue, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Navy).

2028 schedule

9/2 vs. Alabama

9/16 vs. Arkansas

9/23 at Purdue

11/4 at Virginia Tech

TBA vs. Boston College

TBA vs. Clemson

TBA vs. Miami

TBA at Pitt

TBA at Navy