Notre Dame and Wisconsin reschedule scratched Lambeau Field clash for 2026

Notre Dame and Wisconsin on Monday announced a new date for their Oct. 3, 2020 matchup at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., that had to be scratched because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s so far into the future, though, that no one on the current Irish team, including incoming freshmen, likely would play in it — Sept. 5, 2026.

The two football programs revealed the schedule revision on Twitter.

The matchup is a Shamrock Series game, technically an ND home game from a TV standpoint (NBC), even if it’s not from a geographical perspective.

Wisconsin becomes the 10th known Irish opponent for 2026, two seasons after Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s current contract runs out.

Notre Dame has home games that season with Virginia, Louisville, Michigan State and Syracuse. The road games are at Purdue, North Carolina, USC, Florida State and Navy.

The Irish and the Badgers play a neutral-site game at Chicago’s Soldier Field this season on Sept. 25 as part of the original two-game arrangement signed in 2017.

Notre Dame leads the series 8-6-2, with the most recent meeting being a 31-7 Irish victory in 1964 at Madison, Wis.

