Notre Dame-Alabama football series pushed back to 2029, 2030 seasons

Notre Dame’s two-game football series with Alabama will have to wait one more year than initially planned.

On Tuesday, Alabama announced the two teams will meet in 2029 and 2030 rather than 2028 and 2029 as previously announced. The new schedule will include Alabama playing at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029 and the Irish playing in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 14, 2030.

The announcement came one day after Alabama shared news of head coach Nick Saban’s contract extension through 2028. Saban, who has won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, bested Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in the last two matchups between the programs: a 42-14 Alabama victory in the BCS National Championship following the 2012 season and a 31-14 win in a College Football Playoff semifinal following last season.

The Irish are 5-3 all-time against Alabama with the last Notre Dame victory coming at home in 1987.

The 2029 and 2030 schedules for Notre Dame currently include eight games each. The 2029 opponents are Alabama, South Florida, Florida State, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Navy and Syracuse. The 2030 opponents are Alabama, Indiana, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Boston College and Navy.

