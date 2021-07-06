Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jay Brunelle picks Yale as transfer destination

The transfer portal led former Notre Dame wide receiver Jay Brunelle to Yale.

The soon-to-be sophomore spent a little less than a month in the transfer portal before announcing his transfer destination Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Brunelle, who didn’t play in a game as a freshman, started his Notre Dame career with surgery to repair a separated AC joint in his right shoulder in January 2020. He only missed one Irish practice the ensuing spring but only because the rest of the practices were wiped out due to COVID-19 precautions.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Brunelle was never able to find momentum for playing time during the pandemic, though he wasn’t expected to make an instant impact. Brunelle signed with the Irish as a three-star recruit out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s.

247Sports pegged Brunelle as the No. 105 wide receiver in the 2020 class. Rivals didn’t include him in its ranking of the top 100 wide receivers.

Fellow wide receiver Jordan Johnson, who Rivals rated as a five-star recruit, also transferred out of Notre Dame following a freshman season in 2020 and landed at Central Florida. Two other wide receivers made graduate transfers out of Notre Dame: Jafar Armstrong (Illinois) and Micah Jones (Illinois State).

Notre Dame has seen significant attrition across its roster this offseason. Since the end of the 2020 season, 13 active Notre Dame players entered the transfer portal. Freshman defensive end Devin Aupiu, who enrolled in February, entered the portal on June 29 and has not announced a destination. Senior safety Houston Griffith opted to stay at Notre Dame following a brief January stint in the transfer portal.

In addition to the previously mentioned wide receivers, seven former Notre Dame players found new homes through the transfer portal in recent months: center Colin Grunhard (Kansas), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona), defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (Texas), running back Jahmir Smith (Appalachian State), linebacker Jack Lamb (Colorado), running back Kendall Abdur-Rahman (Western Kentucky), and offensive guard Dillan Gibbons (Florida State).

Former Notre Dame linebacker David Adams, who was medically disqualified in 2018, also entered the transfer portal but later removed himself and won't be playing college football again.

Notre Dame added two scholarship players through the transfer portal via graduate transfers: quarterback Jack Coan (Wisconsin) and offensive guard Cain Madden (Marshall). Both will likely start for the Irish this season.

