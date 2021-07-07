Former Notre Dame coach Tyrone Willingham returns to College Football Playoff committee
Former Notre Dame head coach Tyrone Willingham is back on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Willingham, who was on the committee from 2014-17, will replace former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum for the final year of his three-year term on the selection committee. Slocum stepped down after being diagnosed last month with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma.
“I am so appreciative of the invitation to rejoin the College Football Playoff selection committee,” Willingham said in a released statement. “It is an honor to be asked back to such a distinguished group. I have nothing but great memories from my initial experience, and I look forward to working with the current members in 2021.”
In addition to his time at Notre Dame (2002-04), Willingham was head coach at Stanford (1995-01) and Washington (2005-08). Willingham was fired by Notre Dame following a 21-15 record.
Willingham is the second Notre Dame tie to be added to the selection committee this year. Former Notre Dame football player Rod West (1986-89) replaced retired four-star general Ray Odierno in June for the final year of his three-year term. West is currently group president of utility operations for Entergy Corporation in New Orleans, a member of the National Football Foundation board of directors and was previously the president of the Sugar Bowl.
The 13-person playoff selection committee also includes NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, a Notre Dame graduate and former ND associate athletic director.
