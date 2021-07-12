Notre Dame football sets sales date for single-game tickets

The public sale of single-game tickets for Notre Dame football's 2021 season will start with online purchasing Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets and parking will be available at UND.com/BuyTickets.

Notre Dame's Murnane Family Ticket Office will start taking phone purchases (833-ND-IRISH) for single-game tickets and parking the following day at 9 a.m. EDT while online sales continue.

Ticket availability will be determined by previous sales to season ticket holders and ticket lottery participants. The ticket lottery began last week.

Notre Dame announced in May its plan to make all 77,622 seats in Notre Dame Stadium available for purchase for the 2021 football season.

Attendance in Notre Dame Stadium last season was capped at 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity and limited to students, faculty, staff and families of the teams playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish are scheduled to host seven home games this season: Toledo (Sept. 11), Purdue (Sept. 18), Cincinnati (Oct. 2), USC (Oct. 23), North Carolina (Oct. 30), Navy (Nov. 6) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20).

