Watch List Watch: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton on preseason Bednarik Award list

A sign that college football season is almost here has arrived. It’s the annual blitz of preseason watch lists for college football’s top awards.

The watch list spree began in earnest Monday and will continue through the end of next week. ND Insider will track all of the Notre Dame mentions below.

Bednarik Award: Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton was named to his first preseason watch list of the year Monday. It certainly won’t be his last.

Notre Dame’s junior safety was one of 90 players recognized on the Bednarik Award watch list for the 2021 season. The Bednarik Award has identified the best defensive player in college football every year since 1995.

Hamilton, who recorded 63 tackles, seven pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for a loss and one interception as a sophomore, was one of 18 semifinalists last season for the Bednarik Award, which was given to Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins. Former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was one of the three finalists alongside Collins.

Linebacker Manti Te’o became the only Notre Dame player to win the Bednarik Award following the 2012 season.

Maxwell Award: Kyren Williams

Notre Dame’s offense will enter the 2021 season with a certified No. 1 running back in Kyren Williams.

That’s a big reason why Williams was one of 80 players named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Football Club has given the Maxwell Award to the player it deems to be the best overall player in college football since 1937.

Williams was named ACC Rookie of the Year as a sophomore last season for accumulating 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 carries and 313 yards and one touchdown on 35 catches.

Six Notre Dame football players have won the Maxwell Award since its inception: Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), Jim Lynch (1966), Ross Browner (1977), Brady Quinn (2006) and Manti Te’o (2012).

Former Irish quarterback Ian Book was one of 18 semifinalists last season for the Maxwell Award, which went to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Dodd Trophy: Brian Kelly

A spot on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy has become an annual tradition for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Since winning the coach of the year award following the 2018 season, Kelly has been named to its preseason watch list every year. The Dodd Trophy is meant to honor the coach who best combines football success with the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Kelly was one of 17 coaches on this year’s preseason watch list, which was announced July 13, alongside Indiana’s Tom Allen, North Carolina’s Mack Brown, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Penn State’s James Franklin, Washington’s Jimmy Lake, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Kelly was one of five finalists last season for the Dodd Trophy, which was won by Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.

No mentions

The following preseason watch lists did not include a Notre Dame player.

► Davey O’Brien Award: The watch list for the national quarterback award consisted of 30 players including five Notre Dame opponents — Sam Howell (North Carolina), Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), McKenzie Milton (Florida State), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Kedon Slovis (USC) — and former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec (Boston College).

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.