Meet Notre Dame football's 2021 freshman class

ND Insider

Notre Dame finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with a class ranked just inside the top 10 nationally.

The 27-man class included 14 early enrollees, and the rest joined the Irish this summer.

The freshman class lost one member when early enrolled defensive end Devin Aupiu opted to enter the transfer portal in late June.

Rivals ranked the 27-man class No. 9 in the country. 247Sports slated it No. 10.

But at ND Insider, we like to get to know the recruits beyond the numbers associated with them. So we asked them to answer a series of questions including the moment they knew they wanted to be Irish, which word they would use to describe Brian Kelly, their most controversial opinion and how many times they've seen "Rudy."

Click the names below to learn about each Irish freshman.

OL Joe Alt

Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace High's Joe Alt, an offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on July 6, 2020.

CB Ryan Barnes

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard High's Ryan Barnes, a cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 6, 2020.

TE Cane Berrong

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's Cane Berrong, a three-star tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 21, 2019.

K Josh Bryan

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon's Josh Bryan, a place-kicker in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 17, 2020.

QB Tyler Buchner 

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix's Tyler Buchner, a four-star quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on March 8, 2019.

WR Deion Colzie 

Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie, a four-star wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Sept. 28, 2020.

OL Pat Coogan

Chicago Marist High's Pat Coogan, an offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on April 15, 2020

RB Logan Diggs

Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel High's Logan Diggs, a running back in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on July 29, 2020.

TE Mitchell Evans

Wadsworth (Ohio) High's Mitchell Evans, a three-star tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on July 31, 2020.

RB Audric Estime 

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional's Audric Estime, a four-star running back in the 2021 recruiting class, signed with Notre Dame on Dec. 28, 2020.

OL Blake Fisher

Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher, an offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 15, 2019.

S Khari Gee

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy's Khari Gee, a safety in the 2021 recruiting class, signed with Notre Dame on Dec. 18, 2020.

OL Caleb Johnson

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Caleb Johnson, a four-star offensive line recruit in the 2021 class, committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 19, 2020.

CB JoJo Johnson

Merrillville (Ind.) High's JoJo Johnson, a three-star cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 24, 2020.

LB Kahanu Kia

Honolulu Punahou School's Kahanu Kia, a three-star linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 19, 2020.

LB Prince Kollie

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's Prince Kollie, a four-star linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Aug. 7, 2020.

DL Jason Onye

Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendrick's Jason Onye, a three-star defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on May 7, 2020.

QB Ron Powlus III

Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn's Ron Powlus III, a quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, signed with Notre Dame on Dec. 16, 2020.

CB Philip Riley

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's Philip Riley, a four-star cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 16, 2020.

DT Gabriel Rubio

Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran's Gabriel Rubio, a four-star defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 15, 2019.

DE Will Schweitzer

Los Gatos (Calif.) High's Will Schweitzer, a three-star defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Aug. 16, 2020.

OL Rocco Spindler

Clarkston (Mich.) High's Rocco Spindler, a four-star offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, is expected to see amble playing time as a freshman.

WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles Jr., a four-star wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Oct. 13, 2019.

WR Jayden Thomas 

Atlanta Pace Academy's Jayden Thomas, a wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Oct. 2, 2020.

CB Chance Tucker

Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite's Chance Tucker, a three-star cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on July 22, 2020.

S Justin Walters

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High's Justin Walters, a three-star safety in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Feb. 2, 2020.