Meet Notre Dame football's 2021 freshman class

Notre Dame finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with a class ranked just inside the top 10 nationally.

The 27-man class included 14 early enrollees, and the rest joined the Irish this summer.

The freshman class lost one member when early enrolled defensive end Devin Aupiu opted to enter the transfer portal in late June.

Rivals ranked the 27-man class No. 9 in the country. 247Sports slated it No. 10.

But at ND Insider, we like to get to know the recruits beyond the numbers associated with them. So we asked them to answer a series of questions including the moment they knew they wanted to be Irish, which word they would use to describe Brian Kelly, their most controversial opinion and how many times they've seen "Rudy."

