Notre Dame football's home opener to be streamed exclusively on Peacock

Notre Dame football’s home opener against Toledo won’t be televised on NBC. Instead, the Sept. 11 game will be live streamed exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform.

Peacock provided the live coverage of Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on May 1 for free, but watching the Toledo game will require a Peacock Premium subscription.

Peacock will also carry the live stream of the remaining six Notre Dame home games while it’s also televised on NBC.

Peacock Premium comes free with Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour costumers. A limited time offer to save on a Peacock Premium subscription for the football season will be made available starting Wednesday, Aug. 11 at www.peacocktv.com/notredame.

NBC Sports has been televising Notre Dame home games since 1991. In recent years, NBC Sports occasionally moved Notre Dame games to NBC Sports Network or the USA Network, but the Toledo game will be the first streamed exclusively online.

For those who don’t have access to Peacock through their cable boxes via Comcast or Cox subscriptions, Peacock can be downloaded on a number of connected TVs (LG Smart TV, Vizio TV, Samsung Smart TV and Android TVs like Sony Bravia), streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast), and gaming consoles (Playstation and Xbox).

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space — our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a released statement. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

Notre Dame’s home opener on Sept. 11 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. EDT. It will be the debut for former NFL quarterback Drew Brees as a game analyst for Notre Dame games on NBC Sports alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico.

Notre Dame’s season opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5 at Florida State and will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.