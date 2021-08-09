Notre Dame unveils Shamrock Series uniforms for Wisconsin game at Soldier Field

Notre Dame's football uniforms will look a little bit different when the Irish play against Wisconsin in Chicago's Soldier Field on Sept. 25.

The differences won't be as stark as some of the previous Shamrock Series uniforms worn by Notre Dame. Many of the details are connected to Chicago in some way.

The basics of Notre Dame's uniforms will remain the same: navy blue jerseys with white numbers, gold helmets and gold pants. The pants will have a vertical white stripe on the outside of each leg outlined on its edges by a navy vertical stripe. The stripe combination is said to be a nod to Notre Dame's first football game at Soldier Field in 1924. The palms of the gloves also include the same stripe combination.

The sleeves of the jerseys have an ND monogram surrounded by two gold, horizontal stripes bordering a white stripe. At the bottom of the back side of the helmet, four gold stars are bordered by navy horizontal stripes. Those details on the sleeves and helmet are meant to pay tribute to Chicago's flag.

The words "GRADUATING CHAMPIONS" appear in small gold lettering on the rear collar of the jersey.

Wisconsin will also wear special uniforms for the game. The white jersey/white pants/white helmet combination was revealed in June.

Notre Dame hasn't played in a Shamrock Series game since 2018 when it hosted Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Irish are calling this year's game at Soldier Field a Shamrock Series game despite the fact that Wisconsin is the home team.

The previous nine Shamrock Series games were considered Notre Dame home games. Notre Dame was supposed to host Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., for a Shamrock Series game , but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.

Notre Dame is undefeated in the Shamrock Series.

