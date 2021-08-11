Live Chat: Talk Notre Dame Football with Eric Hansen

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is live now.

To submit your questions(s), click here or past this url into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-aug-11-2021-11196.html

Please remember to include your name and hometown along with your question.

A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Wednesday afternoon. An abridged version will appear in the Friday print edition of the South Bend Tribune’s sports section.

NDFB Live Chat runs every week during the football season and August training camp from noon ET until Hansen's fingers swell or he runs out of answers. Most weeks it will be on Wednesday, but the next two chats will be held on another day because of coverage conflicts.

Next week’s chat will be held on Friday, Aug. 20 at noon ET.

