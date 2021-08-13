Notre Dame football's depth of leadership results in seven captains for 2021 season
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football’s twice-delayed captains announcement finally took form on the third try, even if the eventual rescheduled reveal Friday was a little bit later than promised.
Irish head coach Brian Kelly has implied it’ll be worth the wait.
“I think I can confidently say it's the deepest group of leaders that I've had here,” the 12th-year Irish head coach said last Saturday.
That’s reflected in the fact that seven captains were chosen to lead the 2021 Irish, tying the 2019 and 2017 Notre Dame squads for the school record for quantity of captains.
Two juniors — running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton — join senior center Jarrett Patterson and four fifth-year players. They comprise defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and wide receiver Avery Davis.
Some recruiting hype trivia — only former five-star prospect Hamilton among the seven was not a three-star recruit per Rivals.com coming out of high school.
“Just really good leaders,” Kelly said, “well respected, carry the standard of what our program is about.”
The Irish had the day off Friday, but training camp continues Saturday with the seventh session this month overall and the second in full pads.
Notre Dame, ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll, opens the season Sept. 5 at Florida State.
ALL-TIME NOTRE DAME CAPTAINS
2021: Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White, Kyren Williams
2020: Ian Book, Robert Hainsey, Shaun Crawford, Daelin Hayes, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
2019: Ian Book, Jalen Elliott, Chris Finke, Alohi Gilman, Robert Hainsey, Khalid Kareem, Julian Okwara
2018: Alex Bars, Sam Mustipher, Tyler Newsome, Drue Tranquill
2017: Josh Adams, DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill, Austin Webster
2016: Torii Hunter Jr., Mike McGlinchey, James Onwualu, Isaac Rochell
2015: Sheldon Day, Matthias Farley, Nick Martin, Joe Schmidt, Jaylon Smith
2014: Austin Collinsworth, Sheldon Day, Nick Martin, Cam McDaniel
2013: Zack Martin, TJ Jones, Bennett Jackson
2012: Manti Te’o, Kapron Lewis-Moore, Zack Martin, Tyler Eifert
2011: Harrison Smith
2010: Game-by-Game
2009: Jimmy Clausen, Kyle McCarthy, Eric Olsen, Scott Smith
2008: David Bruton, Maurice Crum Jr., David Grimes
2007: Tom Zbikowski, Travis Thomas, John Carlson, John Sullivan, Maurice Crum Jr.
2006: Brady Quinn, Tom Zbikowski, Travis Thomas
2005: Brady Quinn, Brandon Hoyte
2004: Mike Goolsby, Ryan Grant, Carlyle Holiday, Justin Tuck
2003: Darrell Campbell, Vontez Duff, Omar Jenkins, Jim Molinaro
2002: Arnaz Battle, Sean Mahan, Gerome Sapp, Shane Walton
2001: Rocky Boiman, David Givens, Grant Irons, Anthony Weaver
2000: Anthony Denman, Jabari Holloway, Grant Irons, Dan O’Leary
1999: Jarious Jackson
1998: Bobbie Howard, Kory Minor, Mike Rosenthal
1997: Melvin Dansby, Ron Powlus, Allen Rossum
1996: Lyron Cobbins, Marc Edwards, Ron Powlus
1995: Paul Grasmanis, Ryan Leahy, Derrick Mayes, Shawn Wooden, Dusty Zeigler
1994: Lee Becton, Justin Goheen, Brian Hamilton, Ryan Leahy
1993: Jeff Burris, Tim Ruddy, Aaron Taylor, Bryant Young
1992: Demetrius DuBose, Rick Mirer
1991: Rodney Culver
1990: Mike Heldt, Todd Lyght, Ricky Watters, Chris Zorich
1989: Ned Bolcar, Anthony Johnson,Tony Rice
1988: Ned Bolcar, Mark Green,Andy Heck
1987: Chuck Lanza, Byron Spruell
1986: Mike Kovaleski
1985: Tony Furjanic, Mike Larkin, Allen Pinkett, Tim Scannell
1984: Mike Golic, Joe Johnson, Larry Williams
1983: Blair Kiel, Stacey Toran
1982: Phil Carter, Dave Duerson, Mark Zavagnin
1981: Bob Crable, Phil Carter
1980: Bob Crable, Tom Gibbons, John Scully
1979: Vagas Ferguson, Tim Foley, Dave Waymer
1978: Bob Golic, Jerome Heavens, Joe Montana
1977: Ross Browner, Terry Eurick, Willie Fry, Steve Orsini
1976: Mark McLane, Willie Fry
1975: Ed Bauer, Jim Stock
1974: Tom Clements, Greg Collins
1973: Dave Casper, Frank Pomerico, Mike Townsend
1972: John Dampeer, Greg Marx
1971: Walt Patulski, Tom Gatewood
1970: Larry DiNardo, Tim Kelly
1969: Bob Olson, Mike Oriard
1968: George Kunz, Bob Olson
1967: Bob (Rocky) Bleier
1966: Jim Lynch
1965: Phil Sheridan
1964: Jim Carroll
1963: Bob Lehmann
1962: Mike Lind
1961: Norb Roy, Nick Buoniconti
1960: Myron Pottios
1959: Ken Adamson
1958: Al Ecuyer, Chuck Puntillo
1957: Dick Prendergast, Ed Sullivan
1956: Jim Morse
1955: Ray Lemek
1954: Paul Matz, Dan Shannon
1953: Don Penza
1952: Jack Alessandrini
1951: Jim Mutscheller
1950: Jerry Groom
1949: Leon Hart, Jim Martin
1948: Bill Fischer
1947: George Connor
1945: Frank Dancewicz
1944: Pat Filley
1943: Pat Filley
1942: George Murphy
1941: Paul Lillis
1940: Milt Piepul
1939: Johnny Kelly
1938: Jim McGoldrick
1937: Joe Zwers
1936: Bill Smith, John Lautar
1935: Joe Sullivan
1934: Dom Vairo
1933: Hugh Devore, Tom Gorman
1932: Paul Host
1931: Tommy Yarr
1930: Tom Conley
1929: John Law
1928: Fred Miller
1927: John Smith
1926: Gene Edwards, Tom Hearden
1925: Clem Crowe
1924: Adam Walsh
1923: Harvey Brown
1922: Glen Carberry
1921: Eddie Anderson
1920: Frank Coughlin
1919: Leonard Bahan
1918: Leonard Bahan
1917: Jim Phelan
1916: Stan Cofall
1915: Freeman Fitzgerald
1914: Keith Jones
1913: Knute Rockne
1912: Charles (Gus) Dorais
1911: Luke Kelly
1910: Ralph Dimmick
1909: Howard Edwards
1908: Harry Miller
1907: Dom Callicrate
1906: Bob Bracken
1905: Pat Beacom
1904: Frank Shaughnessy
1903: Louis (Red) Salmon
1902: Louis (Red) Salmon
1901: Al Fortin
1900: John Farley
1899: Jack Mullen
1898: Jack Mullen
1897: Jack Mullen
1896: Frank E. Hering
1895: Dan Casey
1894: Frank Keough
1893: Frank Keough
1892: Pat Coady
1889: Edward Prudhomme
1888: Edward Prudhomme
1887: Henry Luhn
MULTI-SEASON CAPTAINS
Three-time captain: Jack Mullen (1897-99)
Two-time captains: Leonard Bahan (1918-19); Ned Bolcar (1988-89); Ian Book (2019-20); Phil Carter (1981-82); Bob Crable (1980-81); Maurice Crum Jr. (2007-08); Sheldon Day (2014-15); Pat Filley (1943-44); Willie Fry (1976-77); Robert Hainsey (2019-20); Grant Irons (2000-01); Frank Keough (1893-94); Ryan Leahy (1994-95); Nick Martin (2014-15); Zack Martin(2012-13); Mike McGlinchey (2016-17); Bob Olson (1968-69); Ron Powlus (1996-97); Edward Prudhomme (1888-89); Brady Quinn (2005-06); Louis “Red” Salmon (1902-03); Travis Thomas (2006-07); Drue Tranquill(2017-18); Tom Zbikowski (2006-07)
