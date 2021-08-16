Preseason AP poll pegs Notre Dame at No. 9 in college football

When Notre Dame last started a football season ranked ninth in the preseason poll conducted by The Associated Press, the Irish were coming off a lopsided loss in a College Football Playoff semifinal to Clemson.

That No. 9 ranking in 2019 was Notre Dame’s highest AP preseason ranking of the Brian Kelly Era and its second-highest ranking (No. 2 in 2006) since Lou Holtz stopped coaching the Irish following the 1996 season.

The Irish found themselves in the same spot Monday — ranked No. 9 — when the AP released its 2021 preseason Top 25 seven months after another lopsided loss in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 in the AP preseason poll last season and ended the season ranked No. 5 with a 10-2 record. When the Irish started the season at No. 9 in 2019, they finished the season 11-2 and ranked No. 12.

A two-loss projection for Notre Dame’s 2021 season seems reasonable given the turnover on Notre Dame’s roster — nine NFL Draft picks and five more players who started at least eight games last season — and the gauntlet in the middle of Notre Dame’s schedule.

Four of Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents are ranked in the AP’s preseason Top 25 — No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC — and the Irish are slated to play those four games in span of 43 days.

That tough stretch will start in Chicago’s Soldier Field against Wisconsin on Sept. 25 before the Irish host Cincinnati on Oct 2. A road trip to Virginia Tech on Oct. 9 and an off week that follows it will come before the Irish host USC (Oct. 23) and North Carolina (Oct. 30).

Notre Dame, which was ranked No. 7 in last week's USA TODAY coaches poll, opens its season at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5 on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The AP poll compiles the votes of 62 sports writers and broadcasters. ND Insider’s Eric Hansen ranked Notre Dame No. 8 in his preseason poll for the AP.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Eric Hansen’s Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Washington

7. Texas A&M

8. Notre Dame

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. USC

12. Iowa State

13. Wisconsin

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Florida

17. Utah

18. Indiana

19. LSU

20. Arizona State

21. Texas

22. Boston College

23. Penn State

24. UCF

25. Liberty

