Cincinnati game marked as first sellout as Notre Dame's single-game ticket sale starts

The single-game ticket availability for Notre Dame's home football matchup with Cincinnati on Oct. 2 didn't last long.

When single-game sales were opened to the general public online Thursday night, the Cincinnati game was was already marked as a sellout on Notre Dame's official website (UND.com/BuyTickets).

That means the allotted tickets were already accounted for through season ticket purchases, ticket lottery purchases and pre-sale access.

Single-game tickets for the remaining six home games were still available three hours after the sale started at 6 p.m. EDT.

Fans could still purchase tickets to the Cincinnati game as part of a three-game mini package. That deal requires choosing tickets to one game from three different slates: Cincinnati or USC, Purdue or North Carolina and Toledo, Navy or Georgia Tech. A $100 contribution to the Rockne Athletic Fund is required to purchase the three-game package.

Notre Dame's home game against USC on Oct. 23 was priced at the highest level with tickets ranging from $110-$350. The games against North Carolina (Oct. 30) and Purdue (Sept. 18) were paired with the same prices as each other at most levels. Tickets for North Carolina ranged from $65-$300. Tickets for Purdue ranged from $70-$300.

The Cincinnati game offered lower prices ($65-$275) than the Purdue and North Carolina games at most levels. Notre Dame's game against USC and North Carolina are slated for prime-time kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Three of Notre Dame's home opponents were ranked in preseason AP poll: No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 15 USC. The Irish were pegged at No. 9.

The game against the Bearcats will be the first time Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has played against the program he led for three seasons before joining Notre Dame prior to the 2010 season. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens were hired away from Cincinnati in recent years.

