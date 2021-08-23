ND Senior Alumni's Notre Dame Football Kickoff Event set for Tuesday night

Tribune Staff Report

The Notre Dame Senior Alumni group invites you to a special live broadcast of the 2021 ND Football Kickoff Event on Facebook Live and YouTube, Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT. Join host, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Pat Scanlon ND '78, as he interviews the following panelists:

• Mike Golic ND '85, former ND & NFL football player and national sports commentator

• Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com Notre Dame football sports columnist/writer.

• Jamie Uyeyama, lead recruiting analyst for Irish Sports Daily and former college player.

The topics to be covered will be a 2021 Notre Dame Football Preview — a look at this year's football team as they get ready for the Sept. 5 season opener at Florida State.

Find out about the challenges ahead, the players to watch and how the excitement is building as Notre Dame Stadium will be packed with Irish football fans again this fall.