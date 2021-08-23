Three Notre Dame football players make AP preseason All-America first team

The last time Notre Dame and Iowa State were put on equal footing in the college football landscape, the Irish ran away with a 33-9 victory in the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

The two teams had something in common once again Monday: they led the country with first-team selections on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Both No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Iowa State were represented by three players on the first team: safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive guard Cain Madden and all-purpose player Kyren Williams for the Irish and linebacker Mike Rose, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar for the Cyclones.

Six teams received two first-team All-American selections: Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson was a second-team selection on the preseason All-America list.

Hamilton was one of five Notre Dame players to receive AP All-America recognition for the 2020 season. Hamilton was a third-team selection alongside offensive guard Tommy Kraemer. Offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were on the first team. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg made the second team.

The Associated Press preseason All-America team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Running backs —- Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M.

Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State.

Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson.

All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU.

Defense

Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles —- Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern.

Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina.

Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M.

Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi.

Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn.

Defense

Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Still, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana.

Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State.

Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami.

Preseason All-American honors

Several outlets have released their own preseason All-American teams in preparation for the 2021 college football season. Five Notre Dame players were named to the various teams: safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive guard Cain Madden, center Jarrett Patterson, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Michael Mayer.

The Associated Press

First team: OG Madden, APP Williams, S Hamilton.

Second team: C Patterson

Walter Camp Football Foundation

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: OL Madden

Sporting News

First team: S Hamilton, OG Madden, APB Williams

The Athletic

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: RB Williams, OL Patterson

Pro Football Focus

First team: S Hamilton, OG Madden

Third team: C Patterson

USA TODAY Sports

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: OL Madden

ESPN

First team: OG Madden, S Hamilton

CBS Sports/247Sports

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: OL Madden

Phil Steele

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: OG Madden

Third team: RB Williams, OG Patterson

Athlon

First team: S Hamilton

Second team: OL Madden, OL Patterson

Third team: RB Williams, TE Mayer

