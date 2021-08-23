Three Notre Dame football players make AP preseason All-America first team

Tyler James
ND Insider
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was named to the AP preseason All-America first team as an all-purpose player.

The last time Notre Dame and Iowa State were put on equal footing in the college football landscape, the Irish ran away with a 33-9 victory in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. 

The two teams had something in common once again Monday: they led the country with first-team selections on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. 

Both No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Iowa State were represented by three players on the first team: safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive guard Cain Madden and all-purpose player Kyren Williams for the Irish and linebacker Mike Rose, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar for the Cyclones. 

Six teams received two first-team All-American selections: Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M. 

Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson was a second-team selection on the preseason All-America list. 

Hamilton was one of five Notre Dame players to receive AP All-America recognition for the 2020 season. Hamilton was a third-team selection alongside offensive guard Tommy Kraemer. Offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were on the first team. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg made the second team. 

Noie:Time is now for new and improved and focused Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr.

Hansen analysis:Notre Dame's Plan B at QB this season matters for the 2022 season, too

The Associated Press preseason All-America team 

Notre Dame and Iowa State were each represented by three players on the AP preseason All-America first team. Pictured, safety Kyle Hamilton (right) attempts to tackle Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones during the 2019 Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Photo: Chad Weaver, South Bend Tribune

FIRST TEAM 

Offense 

Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma. 

Running backs —- Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas. 

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M. 

Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College. 

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa. 

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State. 

Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson. 

All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame. 

Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU. 

Defense 

Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M. 

Tackles —- Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson. 

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State. 

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati. 

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern. 

Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia. 

SECOND TEAM 

Offense 

Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina. 

Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M. 

Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky. 

Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama. 

Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame. 

Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M. 

Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama. 

All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi. 

Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn. 

Defense 

Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue. 

Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Still, senior, West Virginia. 

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana. 

Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana. 

Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State. 

Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami. 

Notre Dame offensive guard Cain Madden was named to the AP preseason All-America first team.

Preseason All-American honors 

Several outlets have released their own preseason All-American teams in preparation for the 2021 college football season. Five Notre Dame players were named to the various teams: safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive guard Cain Madden, center Jarrett Patterson, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Michael Mayer. 

The Associated Press

First team: OG Madden, APP Williams, S Hamilton. 

Second team: C Patterson 

Walter Camp Football Foundation

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: OL Madden  

Sporting News

First team: S Hamilton, OG Madden, APB Williams 

The Athletic 

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: RB Williams, OL Patterson 

Pro Football Focus 

First team: S Hamilton, OG Madden  

Third team: C Patterson 

USA TODAY Sports 

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: OL Madden 

ESPN

First team: OG Madden, S Hamilton 

CBS Sports/247Sports

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: OL Madden 

Phil Steele

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: OG Madden 

Third team: RB Williams, OG Patterson 

Athlon 

First team: S Hamilton 

Second team: OL Madden, OL Patterson 

Third team: RB Williams, TE Mayer 

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.