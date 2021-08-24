Rees expected back at work for Notre Dame on Wednesday after undergoing appendectomy

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had an unscheduled day off from Tuesday’s sweltering practice session.

Not that his alternative was any more attractive.

According to ND’s sports information office, the 29-year-old underwent an appendectomy Monday night. He’s expected back to work on Wednesday.

“We are very appreciative of the excellent care provided to Tommy by both our team physician, Dr. Matt Leiszler, and the staff at the St. Joseph Health System," Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement.

The ninth-ranked Irish will practice Wednesday at Notre Dame Stadium at 3:50 p.m., in a session closed to the public.

Notre Dame opens its 2021 season Sept. 5 at Florida State.

