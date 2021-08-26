Projecting the Notre Dame depth chart for the start of the 2021 college football season

Jack Coan, pictured throwing a pass in practice in front of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (right) and quarterbacks Drew Pyne (10) and Cole Capen (8), was named Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the season opener at Florida State.

Notre Dame football hasn't released an official depth chart yet for its 2021, but ND Insider put together a projected depth chart of its own less than two weeks before the Irish season opener against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Offense 

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan, 6-3, 223; Graduate 

10 Drew Pyne; 6-0, 200; Sophomore 

12 Tyler Buchner; 6-1, 215; Freshman 

7 Brendon Clark; 6-2, 225; Junior 

11 Ron Powlus III, 6-3, 225; Freshman 

Running back

23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior 

25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore 

20 C’Bo Flemister; 5-11, 201; Senior 

22 Logan Diggs; 6-0, 206; Freshman 

24 Audric Estime; 6-0, 228; Freshman 

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy; 5-11, 182; Senior 

5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior 

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman 

2 Xavier Watts; 6-0, 195; Sophomore 

Slot receiver 

3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate 

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman 

29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior 

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior 

5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior 

16 Deion Colzie; 6-5, 207; Freshman 

83 Jayden Thomas; 6-2, 215; Freshman 

Michael Mayer during football practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer; 6-5, 251; Sophomore 

85 George Takacs; 6-6, 247; Senior 

84 Kevin Bauman; 6-5, 242; Sophomore 

88 Mitchell Evans; 6-5, 250; Freshman 

80 Cane Berrong; 6-4, 235; Freshman 

Left tackle

54 Blake Fisher; 6-6, 335; Freshman 

68 Michael Carmody; 6-6, 290; Sophomore 

72 Caleb Johnson; 6-6, 287; Freshman 

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll; 6-3, 295; Junior 

50 Rocco Spindler; 6-5, 300; Freshman 

53 Quinn Murphy; 6-5, 305; Junior 

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson; 6-5, 307; Senior 

73 Andrew Kristofic; 6-5, 295; Junior 

78 Pat Coogan; 6-5, 305; Freshman 

Right guard 

62 Cain Madden; 6-3, 310; Graduate 

56 John Dirksen; 6-5, 306; Senior 

77 Quinn Carroll; 6-6, 313; Junior 

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg; 6-7, 305; Graduate 

79 Tosh Baker; 6-8, 307; Sophomore 

76 Joe Alt; 6-8; 305; Freshman 

Defense

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey; 6-5, 260; Junior 

9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior 

12 Jordan Botelho; 6-3, 245; Sophomore 

44 Kahanu Kia; 6-2; 217; Freshman 

34 Osita Ekwonu; 6-1, 236; Junior 

48 Will Schweitzer; 6-4; 225; Freshman 

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola; 6-3, 280; Senior 

99 Rylie Mills, 6-5, 283; Sophomore 

54 Jacob Lacey; 6-2, 275; Junior 

47 Jason Onye; 6-5; 289; Freshman 

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish; 6-2, 300; Graduate 

56 Howard Cross III; 6-1; 275; Junior 

92 Aidan Keanaaiana; 6-3, 310; Sophomore 

97 Gabriel Rubio; 6-5, 290; Freshman 

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa during football practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa; 6-3, 268; Graduate 

9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior  

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah; 6-3, 250; Junior 

90 Alexander Ehrensberger; 6-7, 255; Sophomore 

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White; 6-0, 228; Graduate 

52 Bo Bauer; 6-3, 233; Senior 

27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior 

Will linebacker

8 Marist Liufau; 6-2, 229; Junior 

27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior 

33 Shayne Simon; 6-3, 233; Senior 

32 Prince Kollie; 6-1, 222; Freshman 

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser; 6-2, 224; Junior 

10 Isaiah Pryor; 6-2, 217; Graduate 

13 Paul Moala; 6-0, 222; Senior 

Boundary cornerback  

5 Cam Hart; 6-3, 205; Junior 

11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore 

20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman  

15 Ryan Barnes; 6-2, 187; Freshman 

Clarence Lewis during Notre Dame football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Irish Athletic Complex in South Bend.

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis; 6-0, 193; Sophomore 

28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior 

25 Philip Riley; 6-0, 202; Freshman 

21 Caleb Offord; 6-1, 192; Sophomore 

18 Chance Tucker; 6-0, 183; Freshman 

Free safety 

14 Kyle Hamilton; 6-4, 220; Junior 

2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior 

22 Justin Walters; 6-1, 188; Freshman 

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith; 6-0, 202; Senior 

2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior 

16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior 

4 Litchfield Ajavon; 6-0, 193; Junior 

29 Khari Gee; 6-2, 195; Freshman 

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior 

16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior 

11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore 

20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman 

Special teams

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman

98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior  

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior 

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate 

Long snapper 

65 Michael Vinson; 6-2, 230; Senior 

44 Alex Peitsch; 6-1, 210; Sophomore 

Jay Bramblett punts during the Blue-Gold Game May 1, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The Irish ranked 18th in net punting in 2020.

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior 

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate 

98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior 

91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman 

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore 

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior 

3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman 

Punt returner

29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior 

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior 

23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman 

4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior 

