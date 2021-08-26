Projecting the Notre Dame depth chart for the start of the 2021 college football season

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame football hasn't released an official depth chart yet for its 2021, but ND Insider put together a projected depth chart of its own less than two weeks before the Irish season opener against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Offense

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan, 6-3, 223; Graduate

10 Drew Pyne; 6-0, 200; Sophomore

12 Tyler Buchner; 6-1, 215; Freshman

7 Brendon Clark; 6-2, 225; Junior

11 Ron Powlus III, 6-3, 225; Freshman

Running back

23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior

25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore

20 C’Bo Flemister; 5-11, 201; Senior

22 Logan Diggs; 6-0, 206; Freshman

24 Audric Estime; 6-0, 228; Freshman

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy; 5-11, 182; Senior

5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman

2 Xavier Watts; 6-0, 195; Sophomore

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman

29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior

5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior

16 Deion Colzie; 6-5, 207; Freshman

83 Jayden Thomas; 6-2, 215; Freshman

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer; 6-5, 251; Sophomore

85 George Takacs; 6-6, 247; Senior

84 Kevin Bauman; 6-5, 242; Sophomore

88 Mitchell Evans; 6-5, 250; Freshman

80 Cane Berrong; 6-4, 235; Freshman

Left tackle

54 Blake Fisher; 6-6, 335; Freshman

68 Michael Carmody; 6-6, 290; Sophomore

72 Caleb Johnson; 6-6, 287; Freshman

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll; 6-3, 295; Junior

50 Rocco Spindler; 6-5, 300; Freshman

53 Quinn Murphy; 6-5, 305; Junior

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson; 6-5, 307; Senior

73 Andrew Kristofic; 6-5, 295; Junior

78 Pat Coogan; 6-5, 305; Freshman

Right guard

62 Cain Madden; 6-3, 310; Graduate

56 John Dirksen; 6-5, 306; Senior

77 Quinn Carroll; 6-6, 313; Junior

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg; 6-7, 305; Graduate

79 Tosh Baker; 6-8, 307; Sophomore

76 Joe Alt; 6-8; 305; Freshman

Defense

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey; 6-5, 260; Junior

9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior

12 Jordan Botelho; 6-3, 245; Sophomore

44 Kahanu Kia; 6-2; 217; Freshman

34 Osita Ekwonu; 6-1, 236; Junior

48 Will Schweitzer; 6-4; 225; Freshman

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola; 6-3, 280; Senior

99 Rylie Mills, 6-5, 283; Sophomore

54 Jacob Lacey; 6-2, 275; Junior

47 Jason Onye; 6-5; 289; Freshman

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish; 6-2, 300; Graduate

56 Howard Cross III; 6-1; 275; Junior

92 Aidan Keanaaiana; 6-3, 310; Sophomore

97 Gabriel Rubio; 6-5, 290; Freshman

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa; 6-3, 268; Graduate

9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah; 6-3, 250; Junior

90 Alexander Ehrensberger; 6-7, 255; Sophomore

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White; 6-0, 228; Graduate

52 Bo Bauer; 6-3, 233; Senior

27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior

Will linebacker

8 Marist Liufau; 6-2, 229; Junior

27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior

33 Shayne Simon; 6-3, 233; Senior

32 Prince Kollie; 6-1, 222; Freshman

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser; 6-2, 224; Junior

10 Isaiah Pryor; 6-2, 217; Graduate

13 Paul Moala; 6-0, 222; Senior

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart; 6-3, 205; Junior

11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore

20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman

15 Ryan Barnes; 6-2, 187; Freshman

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis; 6-0, 193; Sophomore

28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior

25 Philip Riley; 6-0, 202; Freshman

21 Caleb Offord; 6-1, 192; Sophomore

18 Chance Tucker; 6-0, 183; Freshman

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton; 6-4, 220; Junior

2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior

22 Justin Walters; 6-1, 188; Freshman

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith; 6-0, 202; Senior

2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior

16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior

4 Litchfield Ajavon; 6-0, 193; Junior

29 Khari Gee; 6-2, 195; Freshman

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior

16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior

11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore

20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman

Special teams

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate

91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman

98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson; 6-2, 230; Senior

44 Alex Peitsch; 6-1, 210; Sophomore

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate

98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior

91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior

3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman

Punt returner

29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior

13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior

23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman

4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior

