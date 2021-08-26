Projecting the Notre Dame depth chart for the start of the 2021 college football season
Notre Dame football hasn't released an official depth chart yet for its 2021, but ND Insider put together a projected depth chart of its own less than two weeks before the Irish season opener against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Offense
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan, 6-3, 223; Graduate
10 Drew Pyne; 6-0, 200; Sophomore
12 Tyler Buchner; 6-1, 215; Freshman
7 Brendon Clark; 6-2, 225; Junior
11 Ron Powlus III, 6-3, 225; Freshman
Running back
23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior
25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore
20 C’Bo Flemister; 5-11, 201; Senior
22 Logan Diggs; 6-0, 206; Freshman
24 Audric Estime; 6-0, 228; Freshman
All-Americans:Three Notre Dame football players make AP preseason first team
Analysis:Notre Dame's Plan B at QB this season matters for the 2022 season, too
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy; 5-11, 182; Senior
5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior
13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman
2 Xavier Watts; 6-0, 195; Sophomore
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate
13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman
29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior
5 Joe Wilkins Jr.; 6-2, 195; Senior
16 Deion Colzie; 6-5, 207; Freshman
83 Jayden Thomas; 6-2, 215; Freshman
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer; 6-5, 251; Sophomore
85 George Takacs; 6-6, 247; Senior
84 Kevin Bauman; 6-5, 242; Sophomore
88 Mitchell Evans; 6-5, 250; Freshman
80 Cane Berrong; 6-4, 235; Freshman
Left tackle
54 Blake Fisher; 6-6, 335; Freshman
68 Michael Carmody; 6-6, 290; Sophomore
72 Caleb Johnson; 6-6, 287; Freshman
Left guard
52 Zeke Correll; 6-3, 295; Junior
50 Rocco Spindler; 6-5, 300; Freshman
53 Quinn Murphy; 6-5, 305; Junior
Notebook:Brian Kelly likes ND's starters at cornerback. He's starting to like the depth too.
Analysis:Kelly's culture reboot after 2016 still paying off for Notre Dame in 2021
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson; 6-5, 307; Senior
73 Andrew Kristofic; 6-5, 295; Junior
78 Pat Coogan; 6-5, 305; Freshman
Right guard
62 Cain Madden; 6-3, 310; Graduate
56 John Dirksen; 6-5, 306; Senior
77 Quinn Carroll; 6-6, 313; Junior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg; 6-7, 305; Graduate
79 Tosh Baker; 6-8, 307; Sophomore
76 Joe Alt; 6-8; 305; Freshman
Defense
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey; 6-5, 260; Junior
9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior
12 Jordan Botelho; 6-3, 245; Sophomore
44 Kahanu Kia; 6-2; 217; Freshman
34 Osita Ekwonu; 6-1, 236; Junior
48 Will Schweitzer; 6-4; 225; Freshman
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola; 6-3, 280; Senior
99 Rylie Mills, 6-5, 283; Sophomore
54 Jacob Lacey; 6-2, 275; Junior
47 Jason Onye; 6-5; 289; Freshman
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish; 6-2, 300; Graduate
56 Howard Cross III; 6-1; 275; Junior
92 Aidan Keanaaiana; 6-3, 310; Sophomore
97 Gabriel Rubio; 6-5, 290; Freshman
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa; 6-3, 268; Graduate
9 Justin Ademilola; 6-2, 255; Senior
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah; 6-3, 250; Junior
90 Alexander Ehrensberger; 6-7, 255; Sophomore
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White; 6-0, 228; Graduate
52 Bo Bauer; 6-3, 233; Senior
27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior
Will linebacker
8 Marist Liufau; 6-2, 229; Junior
27 JD Bertrand; 6-1, 230; Junior
33 Shayne Simon; 6-3, 233; Senior
32 Prince Kollie; 6-1, 222; Freshman
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser; 6-2, 224; Junior
10 Isaiah Pryor; 6-2, 217; Graduate
13 Paul Moala; 6-0, 222; Senior
Boundary cornerback
5 Cam Hart; 6-3, 205; Junior
11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore
20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman
15 Ryan Barnes; 6-2, 187; Freshman
Field cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis; 6-0, 193; Sophomore
28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior
25 Philip Riley; 6-0, 202; Freshman
21 Caleb Offord; 6-1, 192; Sophomore
18 Chance Tucker; 6-0, 183; Freshman
Free safety
14 Kyle Hamilton; 6-4, 220; Junior
2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior
22 Justin Walters; 6-1, 188; Freshman
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith; 6-0, 202; Senior
2 DJ Brown; 6-0, 200; Senior
16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior
4 Litchfield Ajavon; 6-0, 193; Junior
29 Khari Gee; 6-2, 195; Freshman
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy; 5-10, 177; Senior
16 KJ Wallace; 5-10, 185; Junior
11 Ramon Henderson; 6-1, 190; Sophomore
20 JoJo Johnson; 5-11, 191; Freshman
Special teams
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate
91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman
98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson; 6-2, 230; Senior
44 Alex Peitsch; 6-1, 210; Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer; 6-3, 197; Graduate
98 Harrison Leonard; 5-10, 193; Junior
91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree; 5-10, 190; Sophomore
13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior
3 Avery Davis; 5-11, 202; Graduate
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman
Punt returner
29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199; Senior
13 Lawrence Keys III; 5-10, 176; Senior
23 Kyren Williams; 5-9, 199; Junior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-1, 195; Freshman
4 Kevin Austin Jr.; 6-2, 215; Senior
Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.