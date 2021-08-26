Notre Dame starting linebacker Marist Liufau suffers injury in Wednesday's practice

Marist Liufau was set to become a key piece in Notre Dame’s defense this season.

The potential impact expected from the projected starter at Will linebacker was put on hold Wednesday when Liufau was injured during practice.

Irish Sports Daily first reported Liufau will likely miss an extended period of time with a lower-body injury. A source confirmed with ND Insider that Liufau was injured during Wednesday’s practice but could not provide more details.

Reporters will be able to ask head coach Brian Kelly about the severity of the injury at Monday’s scheduled press conference. Liufau was not mentioned by Kelly during Wednesday night's press conference.

The 6-foot-2, 229-pound junior showed throughout preseason practice that he was ready to take on a bigger role than he played in 2020. Last season, Liufau played in 10 games, started three of them and totaled 22 tackles.

But Liufau separated himself from senior Shayne Simon, who started eight games last season, and sophomore JD Bertrand throughout the preseason as the top option at Will.

“He’s playing within himself a lot better in terms of what he’s asked to do,” Kelly said of Liufau earlier this month. “The discipline at that position is really crucial and he’s shown that. That’s a maturity in terms of playing the game.

“Marist would tell you that he played outside the lines a lot. That was probably one of the things that he knew he had to get better at.

“And he’s stronger. You see what he looks like. All those other things are coming together. He’s a versatile player. He can pass rush off the edge. He can cover guys. He can play in the inside. He can do a lot of things for us.”

Bertrand and Simon will move up the depth chart during Liufau’s absence. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman could consider playing backup Mike linebacker Bo Bauer at Will linebacker as well.

