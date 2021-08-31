Get ready for Notre Dame football with its 2021 roster

ND Insider Staff
Players warm up during football practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame's roster includes players numbered from 0 to 99, and they come from hometowns that span the globe from Ewa Beach, Hawaii to Dusseldorf, Germany

Here's your guide to the 2021 Notre Dame football roster.

Looking for Notre Dame's depth chart? We have that covered too.

Players listed with an asterisk (*) next to class have not yet redshirted during their Notre Dame careers. Asterisks aren’t listed for true freshmen. 

Three players are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Jonathan Doerer, Kurt Hinish and Cain Madden. 

# • Position and Name • Height, Weight • Class | Hometown  

0 • WR Braden Lenzy • 5-11, 182 • Senior | Tigard, Ore. 

2 • WR Xavier Watts • 6-0, 195 • Sophomore | Omaha, Neb. 

2 • S DJ Brown • 6-0, 200 • Senior | Annapolis, Md. 

3 • S Houston Griffith • 6-0, 202 • Senior* | Chicago 

3 • WR Avery Davis • 5-11, 202 • Graduate Student | Cedar Hill, Texas 

4 • S Litchfield Ajavon • 6-0, 193 • Junior | Baltimore 

4 • WR Kevin Austin Jr. • 6-2, 215 • Senior | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 

Analysis:Austin leads six wild cards who could strongly influence ND's bottom line

Noie:Time is now for new and improved and focused Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr.

5 • CB Cam Hart • 6-3, 205 • Junior | Baltimore 

5 • WR Joe Wilkins Jr. • 6-2, 195 • Senior | North Fort Myers, Fla. 

6 • CB Clarence Lewis • 6-0, 193 • Sophomore*| Edison, N.J. 

7 • QB Brendon Clark • 6-2, 225 • Junior | Midlothian, Va. 

7 • DE Isaiah Foskey • 6-5, 260 • Junior | Antioch, Calif.  

8 • QB Cole Capen • 6-5, 232 • Senior | Yorba Linda, Calid. 

8 • LB Marist Liufau • 6-2, 229 • Junior | Kalihi, Hawaii 

9 • DE Justin Ademilola • 6-2, 255 • Senior | Jackson, N.J. 

10 • QB Drew Pyne • 6-0, 200 • Sophomore | New Canaan, Conn. 

10 • LB Isaiah Pryor • 6-2, 217 • Graduate Student | Lawrenceville, Ga. 

11 • QB Ron Powlus III • 6-3, 225 • Freshman | Granger, Ind. 

11 • CB Ramon Henderson • 6-1, 190 • Sophomore* | Bakersfield, Calif. 

12 • DE Jordan Botelho • 6-3, 245 • Sophomore* | Honolulu 

12 • QB Tyler Buchner • 6-1, 215 • Freshman | San Diego 

13 • LB Paul Moala • 6-0, 222 • Senior | Mishawaka, Ind. 

13 • WR Lawrence Keys III • 5-10, 176 • Senior | New Orleans 

14 • S Kyle Hamilton • 6-4, 220 • Junior* | Atlanta 

Get to know Kyle Hamilton:Notre Dame safety's 'annoying' talents extend beyond the football field

15 • CB Ryan Barnes • 6-2, 187 • Freshman | Gaithersburg, Md. 

16 • WR Deion Colzie • 6-5, 207 • Freshman | McDonough, Ga. 

16 • S KJ Wallace • 5-10, 185 • Junior | Atlanta 

17 • QB Jack Coan • 6-3, 223 • Graduate Student | Sayville, N.Y. 

18 • CB Chance Tucker • 6-0, 183 • Freshman | Encino, Calif. 

19 • P Jay Bramblett • 6-2, 197 • Junior* | Tuscaloosa, Ala. 

20 • CB JoJo Johnson • 5-11, 191 • Freshman | Merrillville, Ind. 

20 • RB C'Bo Flemister • 5-11, 201 • Senior | Williamson, Ga. 

21 • WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. • 6-1, 195 • Freshman | Pickerington, Ohio 

21 • CB Caleb Offord • 6-1, 192 • Sophomore | Southaven, Miss. 

22 • RB Logan Diggs • 6-0, 206 • Freshman | Marrero, La. 

22 • S Justin Walters • 6-1, 188 • Freshman | Bolingbrook, Ill. 

23 • RB Kyren Williams • 5-9, 199 • Junior | St. Louis 

Mirror, mirror:Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams reflects, builds on a profound turning point

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) celebrates a touchdown against No. 1 Alabama during the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl game on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

24 • LB Jack Kiser • 6-2, 222 • Junior | Royal Center, Ind. 

24 • RB Audric Estime • 6-0, 228 • Freshman | Nyack, N.Y. 

25 • CB Philip Riley • 6-0, 202 • Freshman | Riverview, Fla. 

25 • RB Chris Tyree • 5-10, 190 • Sophomore* | Chester, Va. 

26 • RB Leo Albano • 6-1, 225 • Senior | Charleston, S.C. 

27 • LB JD Bertrand • 6-1, 230 • Junior | Alpharetta, Ga. 

27 • RB Chase Ketterer • 5-11, 203 • Sophomore | New Carlisle, Ind. 

28 • CB TaRiq Bracy • 5-10, 177 • Senior* | Milpitas, Calif. 

28 • WR Griffin Eifert • 6-1, 200 • Sophomore | Fort Wayne, Ind. 

29 • S Khari Gee • 6-2, 195 • Freshman | Atlanta 

29 • WR Matt Salerno • 6-1, 199 • Senior | Valencia, Calif. 

30 • P Jake Rittman • 6-2, 210 • Senior | Lawrence, Kan. 

30 • S Chris Velotta • 5-9, 195 • Junior | Cleveland 

31 • DE Nana Osafo-Mensah • 6-3, 250 • Junior | Fort Worth, Texas 

32 • K Chris Salerno • 5-11, 186 • Freshman | Valencia, Calif. 

32 • LB Prince Kollie • 6-1, 222 • Freshman | Jonesborough, Tenn. 

33 • LB Shayne Simon • 6-3, 233 • Senior* | West Orange, N.J. 

34 • DE Osita Ekwonu • 6-1, 236 • Junior | Charlotte, N.C. 

36 • S Eddie Scheidler • 5-10, 185 • Junior | Lake Forest, Ill. 

37 • S Chase Love • 6-0, 197 • Senior | Chicago Heights, Ill. 

37 • WR Henry Cook • 5-10, 182 • Sophomore | Shaker Heights, Ohio 

38 • RB Sam Assaf • 6-1, 210 • Sophomore | Atlanta 

38 • LB Davis Sherwood • 6-3, 228 • Freshman | Hightstown, N.J. 

39 • K/P Jonathan Doerer • 6-3, 197 • Graduate Student* | Charlotte, N.C. 

40 • LB Drew White • 6-0, 228 • Graduate Student | Boca Raton, Fla. 

41 • DT Kurt Hinish • 6-2, 300 • Graduate Student* | Pittsburgh 

Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) celebrates during the Notre Dame vs. Boston College NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

42 • LB Giovanni Ghilotti • 6-3, 232 • Sophomore | Greenbrae, Calif. 

43 • WR Greg Mailey • 6-1, 203 • Senior | Hudson, Ohio 

43 • CB Marcus Thorne • 6-1, 205 • Senior | Washington, Ind. 

44 • DE Kahanu Kia • 6-1, 217 • Freshman | Kaneohe, Hawaii 

44 • LS Alex Peitsch • 6-1, 210 • Sophomore | Ellicott City, Md. 

45 • LB Colin Gutzmer • 6-0, 230 • Junior | Atlanta 

46 • LS Axel Raarup • 6-1, 202 • Senior | Mendota Heights, Minn. 

46 • LB Adam Shibley • 6-0, 225 • Graduate Student | Cleveland 

47 • DT Jason Onye • 6-5, 289 • Freshman | North Providence, R.I. 

48 • DE Will Schweitzer • 6-4, 225 • Freshman | Los Gatos, Calif. 

49 • CB Mike Graves • 5-8, 190 • Senior | Los Angeles 

50 • OL Rocco Spindler • 6-5, 300 • Freshman | Clarkston, Mich. 

52 • OL Zeke Correll • 6-3, 295 • Junior | Cincinnati 

52 • LB Bo Bauer • 6-3, 233 • Senior* | Harborcreek, Pa. 

Noie:What's so special about Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer? Plenty

53 • OL Quinn Murphy • 6-5, 305 • Junior | Duxbury, Mass. 

54 • OL Blake Fisher • 6-6, 335 • Freshman | Avon, Ind.

54 • DT Jacob Lacey • 6-2, 275 • Junior* | Bowling Green, Ky. 

55 • OL Jarrett Patterson • 6-5, 307 • Senior | Laguna Hills, Calif. 

56 • OL John Dirksen • 6-5, 306 • Senior | Maria Stein, Ohio 

56 • DT Howard Cross III • 6-1, 275 • Junior | Paramus, N.J. 

57 • DT Jayson Ademilola • 6-3, 280 • Senior* | Jackson, N.J. 

62 • OL Cain Madden • 6-3, 310 • Graduate Student | South Webster, Ohio 

64 • OL Max Siegel II • 6-2, 290 • Senior | Fishers, Ind. 

65 • LS Michael Vinson • 6-2, 230 • Senior | Winnetka, Ill. 

Meet Milk:Lovable long snapper Michael Vinson embodies Notre Dame's walk-on spirit

68 • OL Michael Carmody • 6-6, 290 • Sophomore | Mars, Pa. 

71 • OL Brennan Wicks • 6-5, 310 • Sophomore | Forestville, Md. 

72 • OL Caleb Johnson • 6-6, 287 • Freshman | Ocala, Fla. 

73 • OL Andrew Kristofic • 6-5, 295 • Junior | Gibsonia, Pa. 

75 • OL Josh Lugg • 6-7, 305 • Graduate Student | Wexford, Pa. 

76 • OL Joe Alt • 6-8, 305 • Freshman | North Oaks, Minn. 

77 • OL Quinn Carroll • 6-6, 313 • Junior | Edina, Minn. 

78 • OL Pat Coogan • 6-5, 305 • Freshman | Palos Heights, Ill. 

79 • OL Tosh Baker • 6-8, 307 • Sophomore | Scottsdale, Ariz. 

80 • TE Cane Berrong • 6-4, 235 • Freshman | Hartwell, Ga. 

81 • WR Jack Polian • 6-0, 174 • Freshman | Ponte Vedra, Fla. 

83 • WR Jayden Thomas • 6-2, 215 • Freshman | Paulding County, Ga. 

84 • TE Kevin Bauman • 6-5, 242 • Sophomore | Red Bank, N.J. 

85 • TE George Takacs • 6-6, 247 • Senior | Naples, Fla. 

86 • WR Conor Ratigan • 6-0, 182 • Junior | Granger, Ind. 

87 • TE Michael Mayer • 6-5, 251 • Sophomore* | Independence, Ky.

Hansen:Inside the mind of Notre Dame matchup nightmare Michael Mayer

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the ACC Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

88 • TE Mitchell Evans • 6-5, 250 • Freshman | Wadsworth, Ohio 

89 • TE Charlie Selna • 6-6, 252 • Sophomore | Atherton, Calif. 

90 • DE Alexander Ehrensberger  • 6-7, 255 • Sophomore | Dusseldorf, Germany 

91 • K Josh Bryan • 6-0, 183 • Freshman | Valencia, Calif. 

92 • DT Aidan Keanaaina • 6-3, 310 • Sophomore | Brighton, Colo. 

93 • DE Zane Heemsoth • 6-5, 245 • Junior | Elmhurst, Ill. 

95 • DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa • 6-3, 268 • Graduate Student | Ewa Beach, Hawaii 

Keeping the faith:Tagovailoa-Amosa honors father's legacy with transcendent transition

97 • DT Gabe Rubio • 6-5, 290 • Freshman | St. Louis 

98 • K/P Harrison Leonard • 5-10, 193 • Junior | Jamestown, R.I. 

99 • DT Rylie Mills • 6-5, 283 • Sophomore* | Lake Bluff, Ill 