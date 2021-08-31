Get ready for Notre Dame football with its 2021 roster

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame's roster includes players numbered from 0 to 99, and they come from hometowns that span the globe from Ewa Beach, Hawaii to Dusseldorf, Germany.

Here's your guide to the 2021 Notre Dame football roster.

Looking for Notre Dame's depth chart? We have that covered too.

Players listed with an asterisk (*) next to class have not yet redshirted during their Notre Dame careers. Asterisks aren’t listed for true freshmen.

Three players are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Jonathan Doerer, Kurt Hinish and Cain Madden.

# • Position and Name • Height, Weight • Class | Hometown

0 • WR Braden Lenzy • 5-11, 182 • Senior | Tigard, Ore.

2 • WR Xavier Watts • 6-0, 195 • Sophomore | Omaha, Neb.

2 • S DJ Brown • 6-0, 200 • Senior | Annapolis, Md.

3 • S Houston Griffith • 6-0, 202 • Senior* | Chicago

3 • WR Avery Davis • 5-11, 202 • Graduate Student | Cedar Hill, Texas

4 • S Litchfield Ajavon • 6-0, 193 • Junior | Baltimore

4 • WR Kevin Austin Jr. • 6-2, 215 • Senior | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5 • CB Cam Hart • 6-3, 205 • Junior | Baltimore

5 • WR Joe Wilkins Jr. • 6-2, 195 • Senior | North Fort Myers, Fla.

6 • CB Clarence Lewis • 6-0, 193 • Sophomore*| Edison, N.J.

7 • QB Brendon Clark • 6-2, 225 • Junior | Midlothian, Va.

7 • DE Isaiah Foskey • 6-5, 260 • Junior | Antioch, Calif.

8 • QB Cole Capen • 6-5, 232 • Senior | Yorba Linda, Calid.

8 • LB Marist Liufau • 6-2, 229 • Junior | Kalihi, Hawaii

9 • DE Justin Ademilola • 6-2, 255 • Senior | Jackson, N.J.

10 • QB Drew Pyne • 6-0, 200 • Sophomore | New Canaan, Conn.

10 • LB Isaiah Pryor • 6-2, 217 • Graduate Student | Lawrenceville, Ga.

11 • QB Ron Powlus III • 6-3, 225 • Freshman | Granger, Ind.

11 • CB Ramon Henderson • 6-1, 190 • Sophomore* | Bakersfield, Calif.

12 • DE Jordan Botelho • 6-3, 245 • Sophomore* | Honolulu

12 • QB Tyler Buchner • 6-1, 215 • Freshman | San Diego

13 • LB Paul Moala • 6-0, 222 • Senior | Mishawaka, Ind.

13 • WR Lawrence Keys III • 5-10, 176 • Senior | New Orleans

14 • S Kyle Hamilton • 6-4, 220 • Junior* | Atlanta

15 • CB Ryan Barnes • 6-2, 187 • Freshman | Gaithersburg, Md.

16 • WR Deion Colzie • 6-5, 207 • Freshman | McDonough, Ga.

16 • S KJ Wallace • 5-10, 185 • Junior | Atlanta

17 • QB Jack Coan • 6-3, 223 • Graduate Student | Sayville, N.Y.

18 • CB Chance Tucker • 6-0, 183 • Freshman | Encino, Calif.

19 • P Jay Bramblett • 6-2, 197 • Junior* | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

20 • CB JoJo Johnson • 5-11, 191 • Freshman | Merrillville, Ind.

20 • RB C'Bo Flemister • 5-11, 201 • Senior | Williamson, Ga.

21 • WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. • 6-1, 195 • Freshman | Pickerington, Ohio

21 • CB Caleb Offord • 6-1, 192 • Sophomore | Southaven, Miss.

22 • RB Logan Diggs • 6-0, 206 • Freshman | Marrero, La.

22 • S Justin Walters • 6-1, 188 • Freshman | Bolingbrook, Ill.

23 • RB Kyren Williams • 5-9, 199 • Junior | St. Louis

24 • LB Jack Kiser • 6-2, 222 • Junior | Royal Center, Ind.

24 • RB Audric Estime • 6-0, 228 • Freshman | Nyack, N.Y.

25 • CB Philip Riley • 6-0, 202 • Freshman | Riverview, Fla.

25 • RB Chris Tyree • 5-10, 190 • Sophomore* | Chester, Va.

26 • RB Leo Albano • 6-1, 225 • Senior | Charleston, S.C.

27 • LB JD Bertrand • 6-1, 230 • Junior | Alpharetta, Ga.

27 • RB Chase Ketterer • 5-11, 203 • Sophomore | New Carlisle, Ind.

28 • CB TaRiq Bracy • 5-10, 177 • Senior* | Milpitas, Calif.

28 • WR Griffin Eifert • 6-1, 200 • Sophomore | Fort Wayne, Ind.

29 • S Khari Gee • 6-2, 195 • Freshman | Atlanta

29 • WR Matt Salerno • 6-1, 199 • Senior | Valencia, Calif.

30 • P Jake Rittman • 6-2, 210 • Senior | Lawrence, Kan.

30 • S Chris Velotta • 5-9, 195 • Junior | Cleveland

31 • DE Nana Osafo-Mensah • 6-3, 250 • Junior | Fort Worth, Texas

32 • K Chris Salerno • 5-11, 186 • Freshman | Valencia, Calif.

32 • LB Prince Kollie • 6-1, 222 • Freshman | Jonesborough, Tenn.

33 • LB Shayne Simon • 6-3, 233 • Senior* | West Orange, N.J.

34 • DE Osita Ekwonu • 6-1, 236 • Junior | Charlotte, N.C.

36 • S Eddie Scheidler • 5-10, 185 • Junior | Lake Forest, Ill.

37 • S Chase Love • 6-0, 197 • Senior | Chicago Heights, Ill.

37 • WR Henry Cook • 5-10, 182 • Sophomore | Shaker Heights, Ohio

38 • RB Sam Assaf • 6-1, 210 • Sophomore | Atlanta

38 • LB Davis Sherwood • 6-3, 228 • Freshman | Hightstown, N.J.

39 • K/P Jonathan Doerer • 6-3, 197 • Graduate Student* | Charlotte, N.C.

40 • LB Drew White • 6-0, 228 • Graduate Student | Boca Raton, Fla.

41 • DT Kurt Hinish • 6-2, 300 • Graduate Student* | Pittsburgh

42 • LB Giovanni Ghilotti • 6-3, 232 • Sophomore | Greenbrae, Calif.

43 • WR Greg Mailey • 6-1, 203 • Senior | Hudson, Ohio

43 • CB Marcus Thorne • 6-1, 205 • Senior | Washington, Ind.

44 • DE Kahanu Kia • 6-1, 217 • Freshman | Kaneohe, Hawaii

44 • LS Alex Peitsch • 6-1, 210 • Sophomore | Ellicott City, Md.

45 • LB Colin Gutzmer • 6-0, 230 • Junior | Atlanta

46 • LS Axel Raarup • 6-1, 202 • Senior | Mendota Heights, Minn.

46 • LB Adam Shibley • 6-0, 225 • Graduate Student | Cleveland

47 • DT Jason Onye • 6-5, 289 • Freshman | North Providence, R.I.

48 • DE Will Schweitzer • 6-4, 225 • Freshman | Los Gatos, Calif.

49 • CB Mike Graves • 5-8, 190 • Senior | Los Angeles

50 • OL Rocco Spindler • 6-5, 300 • Freshman | Clarkston, Mich.

52 • OL Zeke Correll • 6-3, 295 • Junior | Cincinnati

52 • LB Bo Bauer • 6-3, 233 • Senior* | Harborcreek, Pa.

53 • OL Quinn Murphy • 6-5, 305 • Junior | Duxbury, Mass.

54 • OL Blake Fisher • 6-6, 335 • Freshman | Avon, Ind.

54 • DT Jacob Lacey • 6-2, 275 • Junior* | Bowling Green, Ky.

55 • OL Jarrett Patterson • 6-5, 307 • Senior | Laguna Hills, Calif.

56 • OL John Dirksen • 6-5, 306 • Senior | Maria Stein, Ohio

56 • DT Howard Cross III • 6-1, 275 • Junior | Paramus, N.J.

57 • DT Jayson Ademilola • 6-3, 280 • Senior* | Jackson, N.J.

62 • OL Cain Madden • 6-3, 310 • Graduate Student | South Webster, Ohio

64 • OL Max Siegel II • 6-2, 290 • Senior | Fishers, Ind.

65 • LS Michael Vinson • 6-2, 230 • Senior | Winnetka, Ill.

68 • OL Michael Carmody • 6-6, 290 • Sophomore | Mars, Pa.

71 • OL Brennan Wicks • 6-5, 310 • Sophomore | Forestville, Md.

72 • OL Caleb Johnson • 6-6, 287 • Freshman | Ocala, Fla.

73 • OL Andrew Kristofic • 6-5, 295 • Junior | Gibsonia, Pa.

75 • OL Josh Lugg • 6-7, 305 • Graduate Student | Wexford, Pa.

76 • OL Joe Alt • 6-8, 305 • Freshman | North Oaks, Minn.

77 • OL Quinn Carroll • 6-6, 313 • Junior | Edina, Minn.

78 • OL Pat Coogan • 6-5, 305 • Freshman | Palos Heights, Ill.

79 • OL Tosh Baker • 6-8, 307 • Sophomore | Scottsdale, Ariz.

80 • TE Cane Berrong • 6-4, 235 • Freshman | Hartwell, Ga.

81 • WR Jack Polian • 6-0, 174 • Freshman | Ponte Vedra, Fla.

83 • WR Jayden Thomas • 6-2, 215 • Freshman | Paulding County, Ga.

84 • TE Kevin Bauman • 6-5, 242 • Sophomore | Red Bank, N.J.

85 • TE George Takacs • 6-6, 247 • Senior | Naples, Fla.

86 • WR Conor Ratigan • 6-0, 182 • Junior | Granger, Ind.

87 • TE Michael Mayer • 6-5, 251 • Sophomore* | Independence, Ky.

88 • TE Mitchell Evans • 6-5, 250 • Freshman | Wadsworth, Ohio

89 • TE Charlie Selna • 6-6, 252 • Sophomore | Atherton, Calif.

90 • DE Alexander Ehrensberger • 6-7, 255 • Sophomore | Dusseldorf, Germany

91 • K Josh Bryan • 6-0, 183 • Freshman | Valencia, Calif.

92 • DT Aidan Keanaaina • 6-3, 310 • Sophomore | Brighton, Colo.

93 • DE Zane Heemsoth • 6-5, 245 • Junior | Elmhurst, Ill.

95 • DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa • 6-3, 268 • Graduate Student | Ewa Beach, Hawaii

97 • DT Gabe Rubio • 6-5, 290 • Freshman | St. Louis

98 • K/P Harrison Leonard • 5-10, 193 • Junior | Jamestown, R.I.

99 • DT Rylie Mills • 6-5, 283 • Sophomore* | Lake Bluff, Ill