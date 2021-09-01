When does Notre Dame football play next? Here's a look at the 2021 game schedule

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame football will start its 2021 season at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Irish will play four road games, seven home games and one game at neutral venue (against Wisconsin in Chicago's Soldier Field) throughout the season.

Date | Opponent | Location | Time | TV 

Sept. 5 | Florida State | Tallahassee, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC 

Sept. 11 | Toledo | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | Peacock Premium

Sept. 18 | Purdue | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC 

Sept. 25 | Wisconsin | Chicago | 12 p.m. EDT | FOX 

Oct. 2 | Cincinnati | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC 

Oct. 9 | Virginia Tech | Blacksburg, Va. | TBA | ACC Network 

Oct. 16 | Bye

Oct. 23 | USC | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC 

Oct. 30 | North Carolina | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC 

Nov. 6 | Navy | ND Stadium | 3:30 p.m. EDT | NBC 

Nov. 13 | Virginia | Charlottesville, Va. | TBA | TBA 

Nov. 20 | Georgia Tech | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EST | NBC 

Nov. 27 | Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif. | TBA | TBA 