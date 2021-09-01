When does Notre Dame football play next? Here's a look at the 2021 game schedule

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame football will start its 2021 season at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Irish will play four road games, seven home games and one game at neutral venue (against Wisconsin in Chicago's Soldier Field) throughout the season.

Date | Opponent | Location | Time | TV

Sept. 5 | Florida State | Tallahassee, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Sept. 11 | Toledo | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | Peacock Premium

Sept. 18 | Purdue | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Sept. 25 | Wisconsin | Chicago | 12 p.m. EDT | FOX

Oct. 2 | Cincinnati | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Oct. 9 | Virginia Tech | Blacksburg, Va. | TBA | ACC Network

Oct. 16 | Bye

Oct. 23 | USC | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Oct. 30 | North Carolina | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Nov. 6 | Navy | ND Stadium | 3:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Nov. 13 | Virginia | Charlottesville, Va. | TBA | TBA

Nov. 20 | Georgia Tech | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EST | NBC

Nov. 27 | Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif. | TBA | TBA