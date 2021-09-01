When does Notre Dame football play next? Here's a look at the 2021 game schedule
Notre Dame football will start its 2021 season at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Irish will play four road games, seven home games and one game at neutral venue (against Wisconsin in Chicago's Soldier Field) throughout the season.
Date | Opponent | Location | Time | TV
Sept. 5 | Florida State | Tallahassee, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Sept. 11 | Toledo | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | Peacock Premium
Sept. 18 | Purdue | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Sept. 25 | Wisconsin | Chicago | 12 p.m. EDT | FOX
Oct. 2 | Cincinnati | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Oct. 9 | Virginia Tech | Blacksburg, Va. | TBA | ACC Network
Oct. 16 | Bye
Oct. 23 | USC | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Oct. 30 | North Carolina | ND Stadium | 7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Nov. 6 | Navy | ND Stadium | 3:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Nov. 13 | Virginia | Charlottesville, Va. | TBA | TBA
Nov. 20 | Georgia Tech | ND Stadium | 2:30 p.m. EST | NBC
Nov. 27 | Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif. | TBA | TBA