Report: Notre Dame football and BYU to meet in a 2022 Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas

Has the missing piece to Notre Dame’s 2022 football schedule fallen into place?

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Irish will play BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a Shamrock Series game next October.

A specific date was not confirmed in the report, which cited a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The Irish have 11 game commitments for 2022, with nine having firm dates. Oct. 8 and Oct. 29 do not have a game penciled in for either. Those correspond with open dates on the 2022 BYU schedule.

A home game with Boston College and a road game at Syracuse are the two previously committed games that have no firm date yet.

Notre Dame opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Ohio State.