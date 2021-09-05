How college football overtime rules have changed in 2021

Notre Dame and Florida State went to overtime in a 2021 college football opener on Sunday.

Overtime rules have changed for this season.

The first OT is what fans are used to. The teams start from the opponent's 25-yard line and use regular series of downs to try to score.

In the second overtime, the teams again start from the 25, but if they score a touchdown, they must try a 2-point conversion after a touchdown.

Starting with the third overtime, each team gets one play from the 3-yard line, essentially making it a 2-point conversion shootout.

