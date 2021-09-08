Time to make the Peacock Premium plunge to watch Notre Dame football Saturday

The test for Notre Dame football fans has finally arrived.

Are they willing to shell out money for a new subscription in order to watch the Irish play Toledo on Saturday? The decision can’t be put off any longer in the days before the home opener.

When the Notre Dame-Toledo game starts Saturday after 2:30 p.m. EDT, the only places to view it will be inside Notre Dame Stadium or behind the Peacock Premium paywall.

The Peacock agreement between Notre Dame and television partner NBC Sports was greeted by groans from Irish fans last month. The social media complaints seemed even louder than previous decisions for games to air on NBC Sports Network or the USA Network, channels included in many TV packages.

Those who downloaded Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, to watch Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on May 1 at least have a step ahead in understanding how to view Saturday’s game. But this time a Peacock Premium subscription will be required to watch rather than the free Blue-Gold Game.

Pregame coverage of Notre Dame-Toledo will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Peacock Premium with Notre Dame graduates Corey Robinson and Jac Collinsworth hosting “Countdown to Kickoff.” They will be joined by Notre Dame student Caroline Pineda on the pregame show, which will include a “Mic’d Up” segment with head coach Brian Kelly, a profile of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and a Mike Tirico interview with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

Tirico, who took over the play-by-play announcer role for Notre Dame games on NBC in 2017, will be joined in the broadcast booth by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees in his debut as a Notre Dame football analyst.

What does a Peacock Premium subscription cost?

Certain Xfinity and Cox customers have free Peacock Premium access as part of their subscription packages. Visit peacocktv.com/xfinity or peacocktv.com/cox for eligibility details.

A basic Peacock Premium subscription costs $4.99 per month. If all you want to do is watch Saturday’s Notre Dame-Toledo game live, that’s what it will run you. Just make sure to cancel the subscription before it automatically renews unless you’re drawn in by the other viewing options on Peacock Premium.

Peacock is offering a deal, which expires Sunday, for Notre Dame fans interested in a Peacock Premium subscription that will last longer than one month. If a customer subscribes at peacocktv.com/ndoffer using promo code “NOTRE DAME,” they can purchase a three-month subscription at the discounted total of $7.50 rather than the $14.97 a monthly subscription will cost after three months.

After the three-month deal expires, the subscription will auto-renew monthly at the normal $4.99 rate.

Peacock Premium will live stream the six remaining home games this season, which will all occur before the end of a three-month subscription. But those games will also be available live on NBC, NBCSports.com, and in the NBC Sports app.

How to watch Peacock Premium

Though Notre Dame football has an international fan base, Peacock is only available to stream in the U.S. Domestic viewers have a number of ways to access Peacock.

Watching Peacock on a computer only requires one of four updated web browsers: Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge or Safari.

The Peacock app can also be downloaded on a number mobile and tablet devices (Android, iOS or Amazon Fire), connected TVs (LG Smart TV, Vizio TV Samsung Smart TV or Android TVs like Sony Bravia), streaming devices (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast), and gaming consoles (Playstation or Xbox).

Certain Cox and Xfinity subscribers have access to Peacock through their cable boxes.

Follow this link for a complete list of devices and platforms where Peacock can be watched.

