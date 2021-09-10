Fighting Irish TV streaming service offers access to ND football fans outside the U.S.

Tribune Staff Report

Notre Dame Athletics, in partnership with NBC Sports, will bring home football games throughout the 2021 season live to Fighting Irish fans around the world (outside the United States) via Fighting Irish TV, the athletic department’s streaming service.

Fans outside the United States can watch Notre Dame’s seven home football games along with additional exclusive on-demand content. International fans can purchase a year-long subscription for $35 (USD) at fightingirishtv.com.

Domestically, fans can stream all Fighting Irish home games on NBC Universal’’s streaming service, Peacock. Notre Dame’s home opener on Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock, and the remainder of home schedule will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. Head over to peacocktv.com/notredame for more information.

Prior to kickoff vs. Toledo, Peacock (and Fighting Irish TV) will stream Countdown to Kickoff, a special, exclusive hour-long pregame show hosted by NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson and Jac Collinsworth and Notre Dame student Caroline Pineda. Countdown to Kickoff will feature newly produced content surrounding the Fighting Irish, including:

• Exclusive “Mic’d Up” segment featuring Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly

• In-depth feature profile of projected top-10 NFL Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton

• A conversation between Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and NBC’s Mike Tirico about Notre Dame and storylines around college athletics

• Analysis of the college football season with Tirico and NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees

• Collinsworth, Robinson and Pineda will lead coverage following the game. Tune into the postgame show for Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly’s press conference, postgame analysis and more.

Questions regarding the opportunity to purchase internationally and Fighting Irish TV, email fightingirishtv@nd.edu.