First time using mobile tickets? Here's what you need to know to enter Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND — No one wants to stand behind the person in line who can’t find their tickets.

At Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, the person struggling to locate their tickets won’t be rummaging through their pockets anymore. Instead, they will be fumbling through the process of bringing up mobile tickets on their phone.

That’s why the Notre Dame Ticket Office has urged fans to download their mobile tickets to a digital wallet before arriving on campus for No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) vs. Toledo (1-0).

When tickets are successfully downloaded to a digital wallet, it eliminates the need for a data or Wi-Fi signal to display the tickets on your phone to be scanned. The Apple Wallet app serves as the digital wallet for Apple (iOS) devices. The Google Pay app creates a digital wallet for Android devices.

Once you’ve set up your digital wallet, you’ll need to track down your mobile tickets in one of three ways.

• Search for an email with the subject line “Your Mobile Tickets Have Arrived!” sent from tickets@nd.edu and follow the links to your tickets.

• In the “Fighting Irish Mobile” app, select “My Tickets” and log into your account. Then select the game you’re looking for and tap “Add to Wallet.”

• At UND.com/BuyTickets, select “My Account Page” and log into your account. Then select the game you’re looking for and tap “Add to Wallet.”

► Back to capacity:Notre Dame football game policies include return of tailgating

► Watching from home?:Time to make the Peacock Premium plunge for Notre Dame-Toledo

That will allow you to easily pull up your mobile ticket while waiting in line and be ready to scan the ticket at the gate.

One person can add the tickets from everyone in their party to their digital wallet, but the ticket office has suggested it’s an easier process if each individual has their own ticket. If there are members of the party who aren’t mobile savvy, adding their tickets to someone else’s digital wallet may be prudent.

Booths will be set up near the stadium to assist with any ticket issues. Printed copies, screenshots or pictures of a mobile ticket will not be permitted for entry.

The ticket office is encouraging fans to make their way into the stadium early to avoid potential delays. Gates open for Saturday’s game at 1 p.m. EDT ahead of the 2:30 kickoff.

Saturday’s game will be the first Notre Dame football game that requires mobile tickets for entry. The athletic department made the switch to mobile tickets to allow for contactless entry, increase protection for ticket fraud and reduce the frequency of lost, stolen or forgotten tickets.

Mobile tickets can be transferred and resold by signing into your account through the “Fighting Irish Mobile” app, UND.com/BuyTickets or the links provided via email. Transferring tickets to someone you know only requires entering a cell phone number for the system to send an SMS text message to the recipient. Recipients must create or log into a Notre Dame ticket account to accept the tickets.

The ticket office has partnered with StubHub as its recommended secondary market for reselling tickets. Selling tickets through StubHub can also be accessed by signing into your Notre Dame ticket account.

Still have questions? Visit UND.com/MobileTickets for step-by-step instructions, video tutorial and more tips to help prepare for game day or contact the ticket office by phone (1-833-NDIRISH or 574-631-7356) or email (tickets@nd.edu).

A video tutorial can also be found below.

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.