Previewing No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener Saturday vs. Toledo
SOUTH BEND — After escaping a resilient Florida State team in overtime Sunday, 41-38, in steamy Tallahassee, Notre Dame looks to regroup Saturday against Toledo in the first ever meeting between the two programs.
IRISH ITEMS
♦ Sunday's 41-38 win at Florida State was Notre Dame's first overtime victory on the road in program history. The Irish were 0-3 previously since OT implementation in 1996. Those loses were at Texas (2016), at Michigan State (2010) and at USC (1996).
♦ Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Irish debut. It was the most yards ever for an ND quarterback in a season opener and tied for the most TD passes in an opener with Jimmy Clausen (2009) and Powlus (1994).
♦ Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 10-1 in home openers and has won nine in a row dating back to a loss to South Florida in his second season. It's the longest home-opening winning stretch since Ara Parseghian won 10 in a row from 1964-73.
♦ The Irish have won 24 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium and 33 straight against unranked opponents.
♦ Saturday will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Toledo of the Mid-American Conference.
♦ Toledo scored two touchdowns on special teams in its season-opening win last week over Norfolk State. Both those TDs were off blocked punts. The Rockets also recovered a fumbled kickoff.
♦ Notre Dame is ranked No. 7 in the USA/Today coaches' poll and No. 8 by AP. The unranked Rockets are 9-17 all time against Top 25 teams, its last win coming in 2015 against No. 24 Temple in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Notre Dame vs. Toledo pregame coverage
Two-deep depth charts
TOLEDO
OFFENSE
Left tackle
68 Mitchell Berg | 6-6, 310 | Jr.
70 Michael Bergen | 6-4, 280 | Soph.
Left guard
78 Vitaliy Gurman | 6-4, 307 | Sr.
71 Vinny Sciury 6-3, 292 | Fr.
Center
72 Bryce Harris | 6-3, 295 | Sr.
63 Parker Bisek | 6-3, 290 | Soph.
Right guard
60 Tyler Long | 6-4, 290 | Soph.
(OR) 65 Luke Doerger | 6-2, 292 | Sr.
Right tackle
73 Nick Rosi | 6-4, 290 | Soph.
(OR) 74 Lavel Dumont | 6-4, 315 | Soph.
Tight end
89 Drew Rosi | 6-4, 240 | Sr.
(OR) 9 Jamal Turner | 6-6, 255 | Jr.
Quarterback
2 Carter Bradley | 6-3, 210 | Soph.
7 Dequan Finn | 6-2, 198 | Soph.
Running back
22 Bryant Koback | 6-0, 205 | Jr.
21 Jacquez Stuart | 5-9, 170 | Soph.
Z wide receiver
5 Bryce Mitchell | 6-3, 207 | Sr.
(OR) 14 Isaiah Winstead | 6-3, 210 | Jr.
X wide receiver
4 Danzel McKinley-Lewis | 5-11, 190 | Sr.
(OR) 19 Jerjuan Newton | 5-11, 186 | Soph.
M wide receiver
8 Devin Maddox | 5-9, 175 | Soph.
17 Demeer Blankumsee | 5-10, 180 | Fr.
DEFENSE
Outside linebacker
91 Jamal Hines | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
85 Adrian Woliver | 6-2, 250 | Soph.
Defensive tackle
95 Judge Culpepper | 6-4, 290 | Soph.
96 David Hood | 6-1, 280 | Sr.
Defensive tackle
99 Desjaun Johnson | 6-3, 255 | Jr.
98 Darius Alexander | 6-4, 320 | Soph.
Outside linebacker
56 Terrance Talyor | 6-3, 235 | Jr.
48 Nate Givhan | 6-4, 240 | Jr.
Weakside linebacker
2 Dyontae Johnson | 6-2, 230 | Jr.
35 AJ Crider | 6-1, 227 | Jr.
Linebacker
30 Jonathan Jones | 5-11, 225 | Sr.
42 Jackson Barrow | 6-0, 220 | Soph.
Nickleback
20 Saeed Holt | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
0 Samuel Womack | 5-10, 185 | Sr.
Cornerback
27 Quinyon Mitchell | 6-0, 197 | Fr.
13 Chris McDonald | 5-10, 185 | Soph.
Strong safety
6 Nate Bauer | 6-0, 195 | Soph.
25 Maxen Hook | 6-0, 210 | Fr.
Free safety
7 Zachary Ford | 6-3, 203 | Soph.
23 Troy Simon | 6-0, 190 | Jr.
Cornerback
0 Samuel Womack | 5-10, 185 | Sr.
21 Justin Clark | 5-11, 180 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
17 Thomas Cluckey | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
(OR) 29 Evan Davis | 5-9, 180 | Soph.
Punter
49 Bailey Flint | 6-4, 215 | Sr.
17 Thomas Cluckey | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
Holder
49 Bailey Flint | 6-4, 215 | Sr.
Long snapper
58 Sean Mills | 6-2, 220 | Sr.
Kick returner
21 Jacquez Stuart | 5-9, 170 | Soph.
4 Danzel McKinley-Lewis | 5-11, 190 | Sr.
Punt returner
8 Devin Maddox | 5-9, 175 | Soph.
10 Adam Beale | 5-8, 165 | Soph.
NOTRE DAME
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | Sophomore
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.| 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate
13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Senior
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | Sophomore
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
Left guard
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman
Rover linebacker
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
(OR) 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior
Boundary cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
14 Kyle Hamilton; 6-4, 220; Junior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 |Junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199 | Senior
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
(OR) 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior