Previewing No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener Saturday vs. Toledo

SOUTH BEND — After escaping a resilient Florida State team in overtime Sunday, 41-38, in steamy Tallahassee, Notre Dame looks to regroup Saturday against Toledo in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

IRISH ITEMS

♦ Sunday's 41-38 win at Florida State was Notre Dame's first overtime victory on the road in program history. The Irish were 0-3 previously since OT implementation in 1996. Those loses were at Texas (2016), at Michigan State (2010) and at USC (1996).

♦ Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Irish debut. It was the most yards ever for an ND quarterback in a season opener and tied for the most TD passes in an opener with Jimmy Clausen (2009) and Powlus (1994).

♦ Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 10-1 in home openers and has won nine in a row dating back to a loss to South Florida in his second season. It's the longest home-opening winning stretch since Ara Parseghian won 10 in a row from 1964-73.

♦ The Irish have won 24 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium and 33 straight against unranked opponents.

♦ Saturday will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Toledo of the Mid-American Conference.

♦ Toledo scored two touchdowns on special teams in its season-opening win last week over Norfolk State. Both those TDs were off blocked punts. The Rockets also recovered a fumbled kickoff.

♦ Notre Dame is ranked No. 7 in the USA/Today coaches' poll and No. 8 by AP. The unranked Rockets are 9-17 all time against Top 25 teams, its last win coming in 2015 against No. 24 Temple in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Notre Dame vs. Toledo pregame coverage

Two-deep depth charts

TOLEDO

OFFENSE

Left tackle

68 Mitchell Berg | 6-6, 310 | Jr.

70 Michael Bergen | 6-4, 280 | Soph.

Left guard

78 Vitaliy Gurman | 6-4, 307 | Sr.

71 Vinny Sciury 6-3, 292 | Fr.

Center

72 Bryce Harris | 6-3, 295 | Sr.

63 Parker Bisek | 6-3, 290 | Soph.

Right guard

60 Tyler Long | 6-4, 290 | Soph.

(OR) 65 Luke Doerger | 6-2, 292 | Sr.

Right tackle

73 Nick Rosi | 6-4, 290 | Soph.

(OR) 74 Lavel Dumont | 6-4, 315 | Soph.

Tight end

89 Drew Rosi | 6-4, 240 | Sr.

(OR) 9 Jamal Turner | 6-6, 255 | Jr.

Quarterback

2 Carter Bradley | 6-3, 210 | Soph.

7 Dequan Finn | 6-2, 198 | Soph.

Running back

22 Bryant Koback | 6-0, 205 | Jr.

21 Jacquez Stuart | 5-9, 170 | Soph.

Z wide receiver

5 Bryce Mitchell | 6-3, 207 | Sr.

(OR) 14 Isaiah Winstead | 6-3, 210 | Jr.

X wide receiver

4 Danzel McKinley-Lewis | 5-11, 190 | Sr.

(OR) 19 Jerjuan Newton | 5-11, 186 | Soph.

M wide receiver

8 Devin Maddox | 5-9, 175 | Soph.

17 Demeer Blankumsee | 5-10, 180 | Fr.

DEFENSE

Outside linebacker

91 Jamal Hines | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

85 Adrian Woliver | 6-2, 250 | Soph.

Defensive tackle

95 Judge Culpepper | 6-4, 290 | Soph.

96 David Hood | 6-1, 280 | Sr.

Defensive tackle

99 Desjaun Johnson | 6-3, 255 | Jr.

98 Darius Alexander | 6-4, 320 | Soph.

Outside linebacker

56 Terrance Talyor | 6-3, 235 | Jr.

48 Nate Givhan | 6-4, 240 | Jr.

Weakside linebacker

2 Dyontae Johnson | 6-2, 230 | Jr.

35 AJ Crider | 6-1, 227 | Jr.

Linebacker

30 Jonathan Jones | 5-11, 225 | Sr.

42 Jackson Barrow | 6-0, 220 | Soph.

Nickleback

20 Saeed Holt | 6-0, 195 | Jr.

0 Samuel Womack | 5-10, 185 | Sr.

Cornerback

27 Quinyon Mitchell | 6-0, 197 | Fr.

13 Chris McDonald | 5-10, 185 | Soph.

Strong safety

6 Nate Bauer | 6-0, 195 | Soph.

25 Maxen Hook | 6-0, 210 | Fr.

Free safety

7 Zachary Ford | 6-3, 203 | Soph.

23 Troy Simon | 6-0, 190 | Jr.

Cornerback

0 Samuel Womack | 5-10, 185 | Sr.

21 Justin Clark | 5-11, 180 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

17 Thomas Cluckey | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

(OR) 29 Evan Davis | 5-9, 180 | Soph.

Punter

49 Bailey Flint | 6-4, 215 | Sr.

17 Thomas Cluckey | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

Holder

49 Bailey Flint | 6-4, 215 | Sr.

Long snapper

58 Sean Mills | 6-2, 220 | Sr.

Kick returner

21 Jacquez Stuart | 5-9, 170 | Soph.

4 Danzel McKinley-Lewis | 5-11, 190 | Sr.

Punt returner

8 Devin Maddox | 5-9, 175 | Soph.

10 Adam Beale | 5-8, 165 | Soph.

NOTRE DAME

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | Sophomore

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.| 6-1, 195 | Freshman

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate

13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Senior

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | Sophomore

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman

Rover linebacker

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

(OR) 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton; 6-4, 220; Junior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 |Junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

29 Matt Salerno; 6-1, 199 | Senior

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

(OR) 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior