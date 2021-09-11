Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Scoring summary from Saturday's game

ND Insider

NOTRE DAME 32, TOLEDO 29

Sept. 11, 2021 

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend 

Toledo 6 | 10 | 0 | 13 | — 29 

Notre Dame 7 | 7 | 0 | 18 | — 32 

FIRST QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 0 

Score: Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan at time 12:45 (Jonathan Doerer kick)

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:15 elapsed time following opening kickoff

Key plays: 28-yard pass from Coan to Mayer and 14-yard pass to Avery Davis.

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception during the Notre Dame vs. Toledo NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 3 

Score: Thomas Cluckey 31-yard field goal at 10:06 

Drive: Seven plays, 69 yards, 2:32 elapsed time following ND kickoff 

Key plays: 66-yar pass from Carter Bradley to Davin Maddox on third and five from the Toledo 23.

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 6 

Score: Cluckey 32-yard field goal at 4:14 

Drive: Six plays, 42 yards, 2:49 elapsed time following a Notre Dame fumble. 

Key plays: 23-yard pass from Bradley to Maddox, 14-yard rush by Bryant Koback.

SECOND QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 6 

Score: Kyren Williams 43-yard run at 9:21 (Doerer kick) 

Drive: Five plays, 96 yards, 2:13 elapsed time following a Toledo punt 

Key plays: QB Tyler Buchner makes college debut and immediately rushes for 26 yards and 11 yards on his first two plays. Buchner 15-yard pass to Braden Lenzy. 

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the Notre Dame vs. Toledo NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 9 

Score: Cluckey 23-yard field goal at 1:04

Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 2:00 elapsed time following a Notre Dame turnover on downs 

Key plays: Toledo takes over at Notre Dame 40-yard line after turnover on downs.  

► TOLEDO 16, Notre Dame 14 

Score: Chris McDonald Jr. 27-yard interception return at 0:46 (Cluckey kick)  

THIRD QUARTER 

No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 17, TOLEDO 16 

Score: Doerer 48-yard field goal at 12:25

Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 6:11 elapsed time following a Toledo punt 

Key plays: Coan 10-yard pass to Avery Davis on third and 5. Coan 16-yard pass to Williams on third and 14 and the ND 36. Buchner 15-yard rush

► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 16 

Score: Chris Tyree 55-yard pass from Tyler Buchner at 10:57 (Doerer kick)

Drive: One play, 55 yards, 0:09 elapsed time following at Toledo punt  

► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 22 

Score: Bryant Koback 8-yard run at 7:48 (conversion failed) 

Drive: 6 plays, 89 yards, 3:03 elapsed time following a Notre Dame touchdown 

Key plays: Bryant 67-yard run to the Notre Dame 22-yard line

► TOLEDO 29, NOTRE DAME 24 

Score: Dequan Finn 26-yard run at 1:35 (Cluckey kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 73 yards, 1:51 elapsed time following Notre Dame fumble

Key plays: Toledo takes over at its own 27 after ND fumble.15-yard pass from Carter to Isaiah Winstead on third and 12 from the 50 yards line

► Notre Dame 32, TOLEDO 29 

Score: Mayer 18-yard pass from Coan at 1:09 (Williams pass from Avery Davis) 

Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 0:26 elapsed time following Toledo touchdown 

Key plays: Austin 34-yard pass from Coan to the Toledo 41 on first play of the drive.

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS 

OFFENSE 

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr. 

Tight end: George Takacs 

Left tackle: Michael Carmody 

Left guard: Zeke Correll 

Center: Jarrett Patterson 

Right guard: Cain Madden 

Right tackle: Josh Lugg 

Tight end: Michael Mayer 

Slot receiver: Avery Davis 

Quarterback Jack Coan 

Running back: Kyren Williams 

DEFENSE 

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey 

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola 

Nose guard: Kurt Hinish 

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand 

Mike linebacker: Drew White 

Rover linebacker: Isaiah Pryor 

Boundary cornerback: Cam Hart 

Strong safety: Houston Griffith 

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton 

Field cornerback: Clarence Lewis 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer 

Holder: Jay Bramblett 

Long snapper: Michael Vinson 

Punter: Jay Bramblett 

Punt returner: Kyren Williams 

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer 

Kick returner: Chris Tyree 

Officials

Officials: ACC crew – Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman Brian Perry, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Tony Tarantini, field judge Jim Biddle, back judge Pat Ryan, center judge Tee Jones, replay official Bob Welch, replay communicator Bill Hanlon. 

Game details

Kickoff weather: 85 degrees and sunny with 10-15 mph southwest winds 

Attendance: 62,009