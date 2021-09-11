Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Scoring summary from Saturday's game
NOTRE DAME 32, TOLEDO 29
Sept. 11, 2021
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Toledo 6 | 10 | 0 | 13 | — 29
Notre Dame 7 | 7 | 0 | 18 | — 32
FIRST QUARTER
► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 0
Score: Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan at time 12:45 (Jonathan Doerer kick)
Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:15 elapsed time following opening kickoff
Key plays: 28-yard pass from Coan to Mayer and 14-yard pass to Avery Davis.
► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 3
Score: Thomas Cluckey 31-yard field goal at 10:06
Drive: Seven plays, 69 yards, 2:32 elapsed time following ND kickoff
Key plays: 66-yar pass from Carter Bradley to Davin Maddox on third and five from the Toledo 23.
► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 6
Score: Cluckey 32-yard field goal at 4:14
Drive: Six plays, 42 yards, 2:49 elapsed time following a Notre Dame fumble.
Key plays: 23-yard pass from Bradley to Maddox, 14-yard rush by Bryant Koback.
SECOND QUARTER
► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 6
Score: Kyren Williams 43-yard run at 9:21 (Doerer kick)
Drive: Five plays, 96 yards, 2:13 elapsed time following a Toledo punt
Key plays: QB Tyler Buchner makes college debut and immediately rushes for 26 yards and 11 yards on his first two plays. Buchner 15-yard pass to Braden Lenzy.
► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 9
Score: Cluckey 23-yard field goal at 1:04
Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 2:00 elapsed time following a Notre Dame turnover on downs
Key plays: Toledo takes over at Notre Dame 40-yard line after turnover on downs.
► TOLEDO 16, Notre Dame 14
Score: Chris McDonald Jr. 27-yard interception return at 0:46 (Cluckey kick)
THIRD QUARTER
No scoring
FOURTH QUARTER
► Notre Dame 17, TOLEDO 16
Score: Doerer 48-yard field goal at 12:25
Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 6:11 elapsed time following a Toledo punt
Key plays: Coan 10-yard pass to Avery Davis on third and 5. Coan 16-yard pass to Williams on third and 14 and the ND 36. Buchner 15-yard rush
► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 16
Score: Chris Tyree 55-yard pass from Tyler Buchner at 10:57 (Doerer kick)
Drive: One play, 55 yards, 0:09 elapsed time following at Toledo punt
► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 22
Score: Bryant Koback 8-yard run at 7:48 (conversion failed)
Drive: 6 plays, 89 yards, 3:03 elapsed time following a Notre Dame touchdown
Key plays: Bryant 67-yard run to the Notre Dame 22-yard line
► TOLEDO 29, NOTRE DAME 24
Score: Dequan Finn 26-yard run at 1:35 (Cluckey kick)
Drive: Seven plays, 73 yards, 1:51 elapsed time following Notre Dame fumble
Key plays: Toledo takes over at its own 27 after ND fumble.15-yard pass from Carter to Isaiah Winstead on third and 12 from the 50 yards line
► Notre Dame 32, TOLEDO 29
Score: Mayer 18-yard pass from Coan at 1:09 (Williams pass from Avery Davis)
Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 0:26 elapsed time following Toledo touchdown
Key plays: Austin 34-yard pass from Coan to the Toledo 41 on first play of the drive.
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.
Tight end: George Takacs
Left tackle: Michael Carmody
Left guard: Zeke Correll
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right guard: Cain Madden
Right tackle: Josh Lugg
Tight end: Michael Mayer
Slot receiver: Avery Davis
Quarterback Jack Coan
Running back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey
Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola
Nose guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Will linebacker: JD Bertrand
Mike linebacker: Drew White
Rover linebacker: Isaiah Pryor
Boundary cornerback: Cam Hart
Strong safety: Houston Griffith
Free safety: Kyle Hamilton
Field cornerback: Clarence Lewis
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Punt returner: Kyren Williams
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Kick returner: Chris Tyree
Officials
Officials: ACC crew – Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman Brian Perry, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Tony Tarantini, field judge Jim Biddle, back judge Pat Ryan, center judge Tee Jones, replay official Bob Welch, replay communicator Bill Hanlon.
Game details
Kickoff weather: 85 degrees and sunny with 10-15 mph southwest winds
Attendance: 62,009