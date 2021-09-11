Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Scoring summary from Saturday's game

ND Insider

NOTRE DAME 32, TOLEDO 29

Sept. 11, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Toledo 6 | 10 | 0 | 13 | — 29

Notre Dame 7 | 7 | 0 | 18 | — 32

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 0

Score: Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan at time 12:45 (Jonathan Doerer kick)

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:15 elapsed time following opening kickoff

Key plays: 28-yard pass from Coan to Mayer and 14-yard pass to Avery Davis.

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 3

Score: Thomas Cluckey 31-yard field goal at 10:06

Drive: Seven plays, 69 yards, 2:32 elapsed time following ND kickoff

Key plays: 66-yar pass from Carter Bradley to Davin Maddox on third and five from the Toledo 23.

► Notre Dame 7, TOLEDO 6

Score: Cluckey 32-yard field goal at 4:14

Drive: Six plays, 42 yards, 2:49 elapsed time following a Notre Dame fumble.

Key plays: 23-yard pass from Bradley to Maddox, 14-yard rush by Bryant Koback.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 6

Score: Kyren Williams 43-yard run at 9:21 (Doerer kick)

Drive: Five plays, 96 yards, 2:13 elapsed time following a Toledo punt

Key plays: QB Tyler Buchner makes college debut and immediately rushes for 26 yards and 11 yards on his first two plays. Buchner 15-yard pass to Braden Lenzy.

► Notre Dame 14, TOLEDO 9

Score: Cluckey 23-yard field goal at 1:04

Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 2:00 elapsed time following a Notre Dame turnover on downs

Key plays: Toledo takes over at Notre Dame 40-yard line after turnover on downs.

► TOLEDO 16, Notre Dame 14

Score: Chris McDonald Jr. 27-yard interception return at 0:46 (Cluckey kick)

THIRD QUARTER

No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 17, TOLEDO 16

Score: Doerer 48-yard field goal at 12:25

Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 6:11 elapsed time following a Toledo punt

Key plays: Coan 10-yard pass to Avery Davis on third and 5. Coan 16-yard pass to Williams on third and 14 and the ND 36. Buchner 15-yard rush

► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 16

Score: Chris Tyree 55-yard pass from Tyler Buchner at 10:57 (Doerer kick)

Drive: One play, 55 yards, 0:09 elapsed time following at Toledo punt

► Notre Dame 24, TOLEDO 22

Score: Bryant Koback 8-yard run at 7:48 (conversion failed)

Drive: 6 plays, 89 yards, 3:03 elapsed time following a Notre Dame touchdown

Key plays: Bryant 67-yard run to the Notre Dame 22-yard line

► TOLEDO 29, NOTRE DAME 24

Score: Dequan Finn 26-yard run at 1:35 (Cluckey kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 73 yards, 1:51 elapsed time following Notre Dame fumble

Key plays: Toledo takes over at its own 27 after ND fumble.15-yard pass from Carter to Isaiah Winstead on third and 12 from the 50 yards line

► Notre Dame 32, TOLEDO 29

Score: Mayer 18-yard pass from Coan at 1:09 (Williams pass from Avery Davis)

Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 0:26 elapsed time following Toledo touchdown

Key plays: Austin 34-yard pass from Coan to the Toledo 41 on first play of the drive.

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.

Tight end: George Takacs

Left tackle: Michael Carmody

Left guard: Zeke Correll

Center: Jarrett Patterson

Right guard: Cain Madden

Right tackle: Josh Lugg

Tight end: Michael Mayer

Slot receiver: Avery Davis

Quarterback Jack Coan

Running back: Kyren Williams

DEFENSE

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola

Nose guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand

Mike linebacker: Drew White

Rover linebacker: Isaiah Pryor

Boundary cornerback: Cam Hart

Strong safety: Houston Griffith

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton

Field cornerback: Clarence Lewis

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long snapper: Michael Vinson

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Punt returner: Kyren Williams

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Kick returner: Chris Tyree

Officials

Officials: ACC crew – Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman Brian Perry, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Tony Tarantini, field judge Jim Biddle, back judge Pat Ryan, center judge Tee Jones, replay official Bob Welch, replay communicator Bill Hanlon.

Game details

Kickoff weather: 85 degrees and sunny with 10-15 mph southwest winds

Attendance: 62,009