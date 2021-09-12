Notre Dame's Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa clinches victory on day of father's funeral

SOUTH BEND — Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa had somewhere more important to be than the postgame interview room.

Following Saturday’s Notre Dame 32-29 victory over Toledo in Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish defensive end joined a FaceTime call will his family for his father’s funeral in Hawaii.

Tagovailoa-Amosa's father, Tuli Amosa, died at age 53 on Aug. 8. Tagovailoa-Amosa went home to Ewa Beach, Hawaii, following his father’s death, then returned to Notre Dame after a spending a week with his family.

“I’m really blessed and fortunate to be back at practice for my brothers, my coaches,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said on Aug. 17. “The love and support that they’ve shown for me at this time has truly meant so much, and that’s why you see me back here smiling. I’m in good spirts.

“As far as the Irish fans reaching out, it truly means so much to me and my family. We're all in good spirits. No one’s discouraged.”

On the day of his father’s funeral, Tagovailoa-Amosa recorded two sacks. The second clinched Notre Dame’s win when he stripped quarterback Carter Bradley, and linebacker JD Bertrand recovered the football with 25 seconds left in the game.

Then Tagovailoa-Amosa watched his father’s burial in Waipahu’s Mililani Memorial Park from afar.

“My dad preached a lot about sacrifice,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said on Aug. 17. “As you can see, I’m here now. I have to sacrifice that time with family to be able to come back here and understand I still have a purpose out here and I have a job to do.

“Even though my father won’t be here to watch, all the more I have to honor his legacy with sacrifice and time back home.”

