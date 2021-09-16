#12 Notre Dame vs. Purdue football: How to watch on TV, stream on Peacock

The No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host the Purdue Boilermakers in the Shillelagh Trophy Rivalry Game at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 18. 

The Fighting Irish had a close fight against Toledo last Sunday, barely ousting the Rockets 32-29. After having his finger popped back into place, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan went on to throw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer with 1:09 left in the game.

The Boilermakers are coming off a blowout victory over UCONN, 49-0. Purdue's offense posted 562 total yards, with 375 yards coming from the passing game. 

The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was in 2007 by a score of 33-19. Notre Dame is currently on a seven-game winning streak in the series.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Purdue football

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 18.

TV/Live stream: NBC and Peacock

Online radio stream:  Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream six home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Notre Dame sophomore tight end Michael Mayer insists he was ready to play another game Tuesday after Sunday's overtime win at Florida State.

Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

