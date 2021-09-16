#12 Notre Dame vs. Purdue football: How to watch on TV, stream on Peacock
The No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host the Purdue Boilermakers in the Shillelagh Trophy Rivalry Game at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Fighting Irish had a close fight against Toledo last Sunday, barely ousting the Rockets 32-29. After having his finger popped back into place, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan went on to throw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer with 1:09 left in the game.
The Boilermakers are coming off a blowout victory over UCONN, 49-0. Purdue's offense posted 562 total yards, with 375 yards coming from the passing game.
The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was in 2007 by a score of 33-19. Notre Dame is currently on a seven-game winning streak in the series.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Purdue football
When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 18.
TV/Live stream: NBC and Peacock
Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio
Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM
Notre Dame football will stream six home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.
Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.
