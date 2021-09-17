Previewing No. 12 Notre Dame's game Saturday vs. in-state rival Purdue

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame hasn't made anything easy on itself so far this season. The 12th-ranked Irish survived it's season-opener against Florida State in Tallahassee, 41-38, on an overtime field goal by Jonathan Doerer.

In last week's home opener, Notre Dame had to rally in the final minutes for a touchdown to escape upset-minded Toledo, 32-29.

The Irish will be looking for a more comfortable path to victory Saturday when in-state rival Purdue comes to South Bend for the first time since 2012.

Here's a quick guide to the contest:

Preview coverage guide

Irish items

Week 3 vs. Purdue

♦ Saturday will be the 87th meeting between Notre Dame and Purdue and first since a 30-14 Irish win in the 2014 Shamrock Series game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

♦ The 86 games against Purdue are the most for a Notre Dame Big Ten opponent and third most in program history behind only Navy (93) and USC (91).

♦ Notre Dame leads the overall series 58-26-2 with Purdue’s last victory coming in 2007, 33-19, in West Lafayette. The Boilers’ most recent win in South Bend was 41-16 in 2004.

♦ An Irish win Saturday would give head coach Brian Kelly his 105th victory at Notre Dame, tying him with Knute Rockne. Kelly holds a 104-39 record in his 12th season. Rockne coached 13 years (1918-30) with a 105-12-5 record.

♦ Purdue and the Irish play for the Shillelagh Trophy, one of five traveling trophies associated with Notre Dame rivalries. The others are USC (Jeweled Shillelagh), Boston College (Leahy Memorial Bowl), Stanford (Legends Trophy) and Michigan State (Megaphone Trophy). The Irish are currently in possession of all five.

♦ Purdue has started the season 2-0 in back-to-back season for the first time since 2006-2007.

♦ Notre Dame has won 19 straight regular-season games dating back to a 45-14 loss at Michigan on Oct. 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor.

♦ New Notre Dame football analyst Drew Brees will work his second game Saturday for the NBC Network. A Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, the future Hall-of-Famer was also a standout for Purdue, holding nearly every QB record. He led to the Boilers to the Rose Bowl his senior season in 2000. He also led a Purdue defeat of Notre Dame in 1999, 28-23 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

♦ Notre Dame has won 25-straight home games, a modern record for the program and second longest active streak in FBS. The last Irish home loss was Sept. 26, 2017 to Georgia, 20-19.

Two-deep depth charts

PURDUE

OFFENSE

Wide receiver

8 T.J. Sheffield | 5-11, 190 | So.

18 Deion Burks | 5-11 | 180

Left tackle

69 Greg Long | 6-4, 300 | Gr.

68 Cam Craig | 6-5, 310 | So.

Center

53 Gus Hartwig | 6-5, 310 | So.

75 Spencer Holstege | 6-5, 310 | So.

Right guard

78 Tyler Witt | 6-2, 305 | Gr.

59 Dave Monnot | 6-6, 300 | So.

Right tackle

74 Eric Miller | 6-7, 305 | Jr.

68 Cam Craig | 6-5, 310 | So.

Tight end

87 Payne Durham | 6-5, 255 | Jr.

88 Garrett Miller | 6-5, 245 | So.

Wide receiver

0 Milton Wright | 6-3, 195 | Jr.

29 Broc Thompson | 6-3, 190 | Jr.

Wide receiver

3 David Bell | 6-2, 205 | Jr.

9 Mershawn Rice | 6-2, 205 | So.

Quarterback

13 Jack Plummer | 6-5, 215 | Jr.

16 Aidan O'Connell | 6-3, 210 | Gr.

Running back

22 King Doerue | 5-10, 205 | Jr.

38 Dylan Downing | 6-0, 225 | So.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

5 George Karlaftis | 6-4, 275 | Jr.

99 Jack Sullivan | 6-5, 275 | Jr.

Defensive tackle

90 Lawrence Johnson | 6-3, 310 | Jr.

92 Bryce Austin | 6-2, 305 | So.

Defensive tackle

58 Branson Deen | 6-2, 275 | Jr.

34 Damarjhe Lewis | 6-3, 300 | So.

Defensive end

44 Dydran Jenkins | 6-1, 270 | So.

15 DaMarcus Mitchell | 6-3, 265 | Sr.

Sam linebacker

6 Jalen Graham | 6-3, 220 | Jr.

20 OC Brothers | 6-2, 220 | So.

Mike linebacker

43 Kieren Douglas | 6-2, 240 | Gr.

37 Jacob Wahlberg | 6-4, 235 | So.

Will linebacker

36 Jaylan Alexander | 6-1, 240 | Sr.

42 Clyde Washington | 6-3, 230 | So.

Cornerback

1 Dedrick Mackey | 5-11, 190 | Gr.

7 Jamari Brown | 6-3, 205 | Jr.

Safety

10 Cam Allen | 6-1, 195 | Jr.

17 Chris Jefferson | 5-11, 190 | Sr.

Safety

4 Marvin Grant | 6-2, 210 | So.

21 Sanoussi Kane | 6-0, 205 | So.

Cornerback

23 Cory Trice | 6-3, 215 | Jr.

26 Brandon Calloway | 6-1, 195 | Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

30 Jack Ansell | 6-2, 205 | Fr.

47 Brendan Cropsey | 6-1, 190 | So.

Place kicker

24 Mitchell Fineran | 5-11, 185 | Gr.

39 Ben Freehill | 6-1, 190 | So.

Holder

11 Jack Albers | 6-0, 185 | So.

Punt returner

8 T.J. Sheffield | 5-11, 190 | So.

33 Jackson Anthrop | 5-11, 190 | Gr.

Long snapper

31 Nick Zecchino | 6-0, 185 | Sr.

96 Hunter MacDonald | 6-2, 245 | So.

Kickoffs

24 Mitchell Fineran | 5-11, 185 | Gr.

57 Chris Van Eekeren | 5-11, 195 | So.

Kick returner

8 T.J. Sheffield | 5-11, 190 | So.

25 Marcellus Moore | 5-8, 170 | So.

NOTRE DAME

Offense

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | Sophomore

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Senior

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

16 Deion Colzie; 6-5, 207; Freshman

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | Sophomore (questionable, sprained ankle)

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

Rover linebacker

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

(Or) 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Junior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior

16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Junior

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett; 6-2, 197; Junior

30 Jake Rittman; 6-3, 210; Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior