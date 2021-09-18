Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13: Scoring summary from Saturday's game

ND Insider

NOTRE DAME 27, PURDUE 13 

Sept. 18, 2021 

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend 

Purdue 3 | 0 | 10 | 0 | — 13 

Notre Dame 0 | 10 | 7 | 7 | — 24 

FIRST QUARTER 

► Purdue 3, Notre Dame 0  

Score: Mitchel Fineran 34-yard field goal at 9:58 

Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 3:41 elapsed time following at Notre Dame punt 

Key plays: King Doerue 11-yard pass from Jack Plummer on third and 6 from the ND 32

SECOND QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 7, Purdue 3 

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams, center, celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the Notre Dame vs. Purdue NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Score: Kyren Williams 39-yard pass from Jack Coan at 13:51 (Jonathan Doerer kick)

Drive: Five plays, 66 yards, 2:14 p.m. elapsed time following a Purdue turnover on downs 

Key plays: Avery Davis 20-yard pass from Coan to the Purdue 46 

► Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3 

Score: Jonathan Doerer 28-yard field goal at 8:45 p.m. 

Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:13 elapsed time following at Purdue punt

Key plays: Notre Dame failed to covert a fourth-and-5 play, but a defensive holding penalty kept the drive alive. 15-yard pass interference penalty on Purdue on Coan throw to Kevin Austin.

THIRD QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 10, Purdue 6 

Score: Fineran 34-yard field goal at 11:06 

Drive: Nine plays, 50 yards, 3:48 elapsed time following second-half kickoff 

Key plays: Jackson Anthrop 22-yard pass from Plummer to ND 30. 

► Notre Dame 17, Purdue 6 

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis hauls in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan in the third quarter to give the Irish a 17-6 lead over Purdue in the third quarter Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Score: Avery Davis 62-yard pass from Coan at 9:59 (Doerer kick) 

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 2:00 elapsed time following a Purdue field goal 

► Notre Dame 17, Purdue 13 

Score: Milton Wright 2-yard pass from Plummer at 7:08 

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:51 elapsed time following a Notre Dame touchdown. 

Key plays: Doerue 31-yard run to the ND 36. David Bell 32-yard pass from Plummer to ND 4. 

FOURTH QUARTER 

► Notre Dame 20, Purdue 13 

Score: Williams 51-yard run at 6:05 

Drive: One play, 51 yards, 0:11 elapsed time following a Purdue punt 

Officials

Big Ten crew — referee Jeffrey Servinski, umpire Tim Owens, head linesman Ryan MacDonald, line judge Brett Bergman, side judge Phil Hicks, field judge Todd Ransom, back judge Mike Brown, center judge Jason Nickleby, replay official Tom Herbert.

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: 82 degrees and sunny with 6 mph northwest winds

Attendance 74,341 (77,622)