Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13: Scoring summary from Saturday's game

NOTRE DAME 27, PURDUE 13

Sept. 18, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Purdue 3 | 0 | 10 | 0 | — 13

Notre Dame 0 | 10 | 7 | 7 | — 24

FIRST QUARTER

► Purdue 3, Notre Dame 0

Score: Mitchel Fineran 34-yard field goal at 9:58

Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 3:41 elapsed time following at Notre Dame punt

Key plays: King Doerue 11-yard pass from Jack Plummer on third and 6 from the ND 32

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Purdue 3

Score: Kyren Williams 39-yard pass from Jack Coan at 13:51 (Jonathan Doerer kick)

Drive: Five plays, 66 yards, 2:14 p.m. elapsed time following a Purdue turnover on downs

Key plays: Avery Davis 20-yard pass from Coan to the Purdue 46

► Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3

Score: Jonathan Doerer 28-yard field goal at 8:45 p.m.

Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:13 elapsed time following at Purdue punt

Key plays: Notre Dame failed to covert a fourth-and-5 play, but a defensive holding penalty kept the drive alive. 15-yard pass interference penalty on Purdue on Coan throw to Kevin Austin.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, Purdue 6

Score: Fineran 34-yard field goal at 11:06

Drive: Nine plays, 50 yards, 3:48 elapsed time following second-half kickoff

Key plays: Jackson Anthrop 22-yard pass from Plummer to ND 30.

► Notre Dame 17, Purdue 6

Score: Avery Davis 62-yard pass from Coan at 9:59 (Doerer kick)

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 2:00 elapsed time following a Purdue field goal

► Notre Dame 17, Purdue 13

Score: Milton Wright 2-yard pass from Plummer at 7:08

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:51 elapsed time following a Notre Dame touchdown.

Key plays: Doerue 31-yard run to the ND 36. David Bell 32-yard pass from Plummer to ND 4.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 20, Purdue 13

Score: Williams 51-yard run at 6:05

Drive: One play, 51 yards, 0:11 elapsed time following a Purdue punt

Officials

Big Ten crew — referee Jeffrey Servinski, umpire Tim Owens, head linesman Ryan MacDonald, line judge Brett Bergman, side judge Phil Hicks, field judge Todd Ransom, back judge Mike Brown, center judge Jason Nickleby, replay official Tom Herbert.

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: 82 degrees and sunny with 6 mph northwest winds

Attendance 74,341 (77,622)