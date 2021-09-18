Notre Dame football vs. Purdue live updates: Scores and highlights from Saturday

The 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend (2:30 p.m., NBC). It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 and first in South Bend since 2012.

1 p.m EDT — Notre Dame player walk

► Noie: When the big dog isn't happy, No. 12 Notre Dame better be better

Notre Dame nose guard Kurt Hinish has noticed the intensity level hasn't been where it needs to be for the No. 12 Irish.

► Analysis: How Notre Dame's offensive line can find competence and confidence

Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson (55) and Kyren Williams (23) celebrate during the Notre Dame's 32-29 victory over Toledo, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium.

► Homecoming for Purdue running back Zander Horvath regulated to sidelines after injury

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Banging the drum slowly

The Big bass drum drama plays on.

► Purdue's big bass drum is headed to Notre Dame

Purdue band members roll out a large drum to perform on the field before the game between Notre Dame and Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

► ND officials: Renovation, COVID protocols keep Purdue drum out of Notre Dame Stadium