Notre Dame football vs. Purdue live updates: Scores and highlights from Saturday

The 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend (2:30 p.m., NBC). It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 and first in South Bend since 2012.

ND Insider beat writers @EHansenNDI, @TJamesNDI and @tnoieNDI are covering the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographers @TheRobFranklin and @MLCaterina.

Meanwhile, keep it here for highlights, injury updates and more as the game develops. Please be sure to hit refresh.

1 p.m EDT — Notre Dame player walk

Kicking it off

Preview coverage from this week

Banging the drum slowly

The Big bass drum drama plays on.