Notre Dame injury report: Carmody is out for Purdue game, Baker to start

SOUTH BEND — The game-time decision on Michael Carmody’s right ankle injury didn’t go in his favor.

The sophomore left tackle, who replaced injured starter Blake Fisher in the first two games, did not dress for Notre Dame's home game against Purdue on Saturday.

That meant fellow sophomore Tosh Baker made his first career start at left tackle. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Baker entered last Saturday’s 32-29 win over Toledo when Carmody was sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Baker struggled at times after being thrown into the game late in the first half. Only left guard Zeke Correll allowed as many pressures on Notre Dame’s quarterbacks (3) as Baker did.

Baker only played in two games last season as a freshman: South Florida and Syracuse.

The former high school basketball player at Phoenix Pinnacle came to Notre Dame as a coveted four-star recruit. 247Sports slated him as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall in the 2020 class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall.

Baker was selected to play in the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl in 2020.