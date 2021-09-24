Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Wisconsin Shamrock Series game at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Notre Dame took a big defensive step forward this past Saturday in a 27-13 win over Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium.

The 3-0, 12th-ranked Irish hope to keep that momentum moving forward this Saturday when they face their toughest test yet this season vs. No. 18 Wisconsin in the 10th installment of the Shamrock Series.

No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) Kickoff: Saturday at noon EDT Where: Soldier Field; Chicago TV: FOX Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) Line: Wisconsin by 6

Here's a quick guide to the contest:

Preview coverage

Irish items

♦ This will be the 10th Shamrock Series game played since the neutral site game was implemented in 2009. Notre Dame has yet to lose a Shamrock game, accumulating a 9-0 record.

♦ The first Shamrock series game was played at the AlamoDome in San Antonio against Washington State. Other Shamrock opponents and sites include: Army at Yankee Stadium (2010); Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (2011); Miami at Solider Field in Chicago (2012); Arizona State at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (2013); Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (2014); Boston College at Fenway Park (2015); Army at the AlamoDome (2016); and Syracuse at Yankee Stadium (2018).

♦ Last year’s scheduled Shamrock Series game with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., was postponed because of COVID-19 and has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2026.

♦ An Irish win Saturday would give head coach Brian Kelly his 106th victory at Notre Dame and move him past Knute Rockne for most all-time in program history. Kelly holds a 105-39 record in his 12th season. Rockne coached 13 years (1918-30) with a 105-12-5 record.

♦ This will be the 17th meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin and first since 1964. The Irish own an 8-6-2 series advantage and won the most recent meeting, 31-7, behind the play of quarterback John Huarte and wide receiver Jack Snow.

♦ Saturday will be Notre Dame’s sixth game played at Soldier Field since 1930, the last being a 2012 win against Miami. The Irish also played their “home” games at Soldier Field in 1929 while Notre Dame Stadium was being built.

♦ Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest rushing yards allowed this season, giving up just 33.0 per game. Over the past six years, the Badgers have allowed an average of 108.0 rushing yards per contest, second only to Alabama (106.2 ypg) among Power Five teams.

♦ The Irish rank sixth nationally with 4.33 sacks per game. Notre Dame's 13 sacks are the most in the first three games of a season since 1996 when the Irish also had 13.

Two-deep depth charts

WISCONSIN

OFFENSE

Quarterback

5 Graham Mertz | 6-3, 227 | So.

2 Chase Wolf | 6-1, 200 | Jr.

Running back

6 Chez Mellusi | 5-11, 204 | Jr.

20 Isaac Guerendo | 6-0, 219 | Jr.

Fullback

44 John Chenal | 6-2, 256 | Sr.

43 Quan Easterling | 6-3, 239 | So.

Wide Receiver

3 Kendric Pryor | 5-11, 189 | Gr.

13 Chimere Dike | 6-1, 199 | So.

Wide Receiver

7 Danny Davis 6-0, 196| Gr.

16 Jack Dunn | 5-7, 176 | Sr.

Tight end

84 Jake Ferguson | 6-5, 244 | Sr.

82 Jack Eschenbach | 6-6, 245 | Jr.

Left tackle

65 Tyler Beach | 6-6, 312 | Sr.

50 Logan Brown | 6-6, 311 | So.

Left guard

70 Josh Seltzner | 6-4, 310 | Sr.

62 Cormac Sampson | 6-4, 305 | Jr.

Center

75 Joe Tippmann | 6-6, 320 | So

54 Kayden Lyles | 6-3, 312 | Sr.

Right guard

79 Jack Nelson | 6-7, 304 | So.

74 Michael Furtney | 6-5, 312 | Jr.

Right tackle

60 Logan Bruss | 6-5, 315 | Sr.

63 Tanor Bortolini | 6-4, 306 | So.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

92 Matt Henningsen | 6-3, 291 | Sr.

56 Rodas Johnson | 6-2, 286 | So.

Nose tackle

95 Keeanu Benton | 6-4, 317 | Jr.

91 Bryson Williams | 6-2, 291 | Sr.

Defensive end

99 Isaiah Mullens | 6-4, 297 | Jr.

90 James Thompson Jr. | 6-5, 290 | So.

Outside linebacker

19 Nick Herbig 6-2, 227 | So.

98 C.J. Goetz | 6-3, 243 | Jr.

Inside linebacker

57 Jack Sanborn | 6-2, 236 | Sr.

58 Mike Maskalunas | 6-3, 239 | Sr.

Inside linebacker

5 Leo Chenal | 6-2, 261 | Jr.

39 Tatum Grass | 6-2, 231 | So.

Outside linebacker

41 Noah Burks | 6-2, 245 | Gr.

7 Spencer Lytle | 6-2, 230 | So.

Cornerback

1 Faion Hicks | 5-10, 192 | Sr.

6 Dean Engram | 5-9, 168 | So.

Strong safety

18 Collin Wilder | 5-10, 199 | Gr.

15 John Torchio | 6-1, 208 | Jr.

Free safety

9 Scott Nelson | 6-2, 205 | Sr.

26 Travian Blaylock | 5-11, 205 | Jr.

Cornerback

21 Caesar Williams | 6-0, 188 | Gr.

11 Alexander Smith | 5-11, 176 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

38 Andy Vujnovich | 6-3, 230 | Sr.

96 Conor Schlichting | 6-2, 237 | Sr.

Place kicker

19 Collin Larsh | 5-10, 194 | Sr.

22 Jack Van Dyke | 6-5, 215 | So.

Kickoffs

22 Jack Van Dyke | 6-5, 215 | So.

19 Collin Larsh | 5-10, 194 | Sr.

Long snapper

47 Peter Bowden | 6-2, 230 | So.

69 Zach Zei | 6-2, 214 | Fr.

Holder

96 Conor Schlichting | 6-2, 237 | Sr.

38 Andy Vujnovich | 6-3, 230 | Sr.

Punt returns

6 Dean Engram | 5-9, 168 | So.

16 Jack Dunn | 5-7, 176 | Gr.

Kick returns

86 Devin Chandler | 6-0, 178 | So.

1 Faion Hicks | 5-10, 192 | Sr.

NOTRE DAME

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Gr.

10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | So.

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Sr.

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Fr.

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Gr.

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Sr.

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

16 Deion Colzie 6-5, 207 | Fr.

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | So.

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Sr.

Left tackle

68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | So. (hopeful, sprained ankle)

OR 79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | So.

72 Caleb Johnson | 6-6, 287 | Fr.

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Jr.

50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Fr.

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Sr.

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Gr.

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Sr.

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Gr.

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Jr.

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Sr.

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Sr.

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | So.

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Gr.

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Jr.

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Gr.

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Gr.

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Sr.

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Jr.

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Fr.

Rover linebacker

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Gr.

OR 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Jr.

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Jr.

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | So.

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Jr.

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Sr.

16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Jr.

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Sr.

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | So.

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

30 Jake Rittman; 6-3, 210; Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Sr.

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.