Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Wisconsin Shamrock Series game at Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Notre Dame took a big defensive step forward this past Saturday in a 27-13 win over Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium.
The 3-0, 12th-ranked Irish hope to keep that momentum moving forward this Saturday when they face their toughest test yet this season vs. No. 18 Wisconsin in the 10th installment of the Shamrock Series.
No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1)
Kickoff: Saturday at noon EDT
Where: Soldier Field; Chicago
TV: FOX
Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
Line: Wisconsin by 6
Here's a quick guide to the contest:
Irish items
♦ This will be the 10th Shamrock Series game played since the neutral site game was implemented in 2009. Notre Dame has yet to lose a Shamrock game, accumulating a 9-0 record.
♦ The first Shamrock series game was played at the AlamoDome in San Antonio against Washington State. Other Shamrock opponents and sites include: Army at Yankee Stadium (2010); Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (2011); Miami at Solider Field in Chicago (2012); Arizona State at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (2013); Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (2014); Boston College at Fenway Park (2015); Army at the AlamoDome (2016); and Syracuse at Yankee Stadium (2018).
♦ Last year’s scheduled Shamrock Series game with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., was postponed because of COVID-19 and has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2026.
♦ An Irish win Saturday would give head coach Brian Kelly his 106th victory at Notre Dame and move him past Knute Rockne for most all-time in program history. Kelly holds a 105-39 record in his 12th season. Rockne coached 13 years (1918-30) with a 105-12-5 record.
♦ This will be the 17th meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin and first since 1964. The Irish own an 8-6-2 series advantage and won the most recent meeting, 31-7, behind the play of quarterback John Huarte and wide receiver Jack Snow.
♦ Saturday will be Notre Dame’s sixth game played at Soldier Field since 1930, the last being a 2012 win against Miami. The Irish also played their “home” games at Soldier Field in 1929 while Notre Dame Stadium was being built.
♦ Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest rushing yards allowed this season, giving up just 33.0 per game. Over the past six years, the Badgers have allowed an average of 108.0 rushing yards per contest, second only to Alabama (106.2 ypg) among Power Five teams.
♦ The Irish rank sixth nationally with 4.33 sacks per game. Notre Dame's 13 sacks are the most in the first three games of a season since 1996 when the Irish also had 13.
Two-deep depth charts
WISCONSIN
OFFENSE
Quarterback
5 Graham Mertz | 6-3, 227 | So.
2 Chase Wolf | 6-1, 200 | Jr.
Running back
6 Chez Mellusi | 5-11, 204 | Jr.
20 Isaac Guerendo | 6-0, 219 | Jr.
Fullback
44 John Chenal | 6-2, 256 | Sr.
43 Quan Easterling | 6-3, 239 | So.
Wide Receiver
3 Kendric Pryor | 5-11, 189 | Gr.
13 Chimere Dike | 6-1, 199 | So.
Wide Receiver
7 Danny Davis 6-0, 196| Gr.
16 Jack Dunn | 5-7, 176 | Sr.
Tight end
84 Jake Ferguson | 6-5, 244 | Sr.
82 Jack Eschenbach | 6-6, 245 | Jr.
Left tackle
65 Tyler Beach | 6-6, 312 | Sr.
50 Logan Brown | 6-6, 311 | So.
Left guard
70 Josh Seltzner | 6-4, 310 | Sr.
62 Cormac Sampson | 6-4, 305 | Jr.
Center
75 Joe Tippmann | 6-6, 320 | So
54 Kayden Lyles | 6-3, 312 | Sr.
Right guard
79 Jack Nelson | 6-7, 304 | So.
74 Michael Furtney | 6-5, 312 | Jr.
Right tackle
60 Logan Bruss | 6-5, 315 | Sr.
63 Tanor Bortolini | 6-4, 306 | So.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
92 Matt Henningsen | 6-3, 291 | Sr.
56 Rodas Johnson | 6-2, 286 | So.
Nose tackle
95 Keeanu Benton | 6-4, 317 | Jr.
91 Bryson Williams | 6-2, 291 | Sr.
Defensive end
99 Isaiah Mullens | 6-4, 297 | Jr.
90 James Thompson Jr. | 6-5, 290 | So.
Outside linebacker
19 Nick Herbig 6-2, 227 | So.
98 C.J. Goetz | 6-3, 243 | Jr.
Inside linebacker
57 Jack Sanborn | 6-2, 236 | Sr.
58 Mike Maskalunas | 6-3, 239 | Sr.
Inside linebacker
5 Leo Chenal | 6-2, 261 | Jr.
39 Tatum Grass | 6-2, 231 | So.
Outside linebacker
41 Noah Burks | 6-2, 245 | Gr.
7 Spencer Lytle | 6-2, 230 | So.
Cornerback
1 Faion Hicks | 5-10, 192 | Sr.
6 Dean Engram | 5-9, 168 | So.
Strong safety
18 Collin Wilder | 5-10, 199 | Gr.
15 John Torchio | 6-1, 208 | Jr.
Free safety
9 Scott Nelson | 6-2, 205 | Sr.
26 Travian Blaylock | 5-11, 205 | Jr.
Cornerback
21 Caesar Williams | 6-0, 188 | Gr.
11 Alexander Smith | 5-11, 176 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
38 Andy Vujnovich | 6-3, 230 | Sr.
96 Conor Schlichting | 6-2, 237 | Sr.
Place kicker
19 Collin Larsh | 5-10, 194 | Sr.
22 Jack Van Dyke | 6-5, 215 | So.
Kickoffs
22 Jack Van Dyke | 6-5, 215 | So.
19 Collin Larsh | 5-10, 194 | Sr.
Long snapper
47 Peter Bowden | 6-2, 230 | So.
69 Zach Zei | 6-2, 214 | Fr.
Holder
96 Conor Schlichting | 6-2, 237 | Sr.
38 Andy Vujnovich | 6-3, 230 | Sr.
Punt returns
6 Dean Engram | 5-9, 168 | So.
16 Jack Dunn | 5-7, 176 | Gr.
Kick returns
86 Devin Chandler | 6-0, 178 | So.
1 Faion Hicks | 5-10, 192 | Sr.
NOTRE DAME
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Gr.
10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | So.
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Sr.
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Fr.
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Gr.
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Sr.
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Sr.
16 Deion Colzie 6-5, 207 | Fr.
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | So.
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Sr.
Left tackle
68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | So. (hopeful, sprained ankle)
OR 79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | So.
72 Caleb Johnson | 6-6, 287 | Fr.
Left guard
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Jr.
50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Fr.
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Sr.
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Gr.
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Sr.
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Gr.
76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Fr.
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Jr.
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Sr.
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Sr.
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | So.
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Gr.
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Jr.
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Gr.
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Gr.
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Sr.
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Jr.
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Fr.
Rover linebacker
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Gr.
OR 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Jr.
Boundary cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Jr.
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.
Field cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | So.
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.
Free safety
14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Jr.
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Sr.
16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Jr.
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Sr.
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | So.
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman; 6-3, 210; Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Sr.
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.
OR 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Sr.