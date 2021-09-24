12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin: How to watch on TV, stream, betting odds

The No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will face its biggest test yet this season in the No.18-ranked Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Fighting Irish (3-0) defense stood strong against Purdue in last Saturday's Shillelagh Trophy Rivalry Game, defeating the Boilermakers 27-13. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan completed 15-of-31 passes for 223-yards and two touchdowns

The Badgers (1-1) are coming off a blowout victory over Eastern Michigan, 34-7, on Sept 11. The Badgers offense posted 518 total yards, with 352 yards coming from the rushing game.

The last time these two teams met on the gridiron was Sep. 26,1964, and ended with Notre Dame defeating Wisconsin 31-7.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin football

When:12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 25.

TV/Live stream: Fox

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 45 points.

Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

