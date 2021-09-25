Who is the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay this weekend? Danica Patrick

With "College GameDay" heading to Soldier Field Valley for No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin this weekend, it chose Danica Patrick as this weeks celebrity guest picker.

Danica Patrick picked No. 12 Notre Dame to win against No. 18 Wisconsin.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

"College GameDay" announced Danica Patrick as its celebrity guest picker in a tweet on Saturday.

The Wisconsin native is one of the most decorated woman in the history of racing, including becoming the first woman to lead the Indy 500 and the first to win the pole position at the Daytona 500.

"I was brought up to be the fastest driver, not the fastest girl," Patrick said, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website. I've been lucky enough to make history and be the first woman to do many things. We have a lot more history to make and we are excited to do it."

Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.