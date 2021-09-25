Notre Dame football vs Wisconsin live updates: scores and highlights from Saturday afternoon

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

CHICAGO — The 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish play No. 18 Wisconsin in the 10th edition of Shamrock Series Saturday at Chicago's Soldier Field. Kickoff is noon (EDT) and the game will be televised nationally on FOX. 

It will mark the first time since 1964 that the two teams have met. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6-2.

Notre Dame players get ready for the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

ND Insider beat writers @EHansenNDI, @TJamesNDI and @tnoieNDI are covering the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographer @MLCaterina.  

Meanwhile, keep it here for highlights, injury updates and more as the game develops. Please be sure to hit refresh. 

Chicago is no stranger to Notre Dame football lore

►Noie:Chicago has long been Notre Dame's kind of town - for football talent

Former Notre Dame nose tackle Chris Zorich was an interior terror during his South Bend playing days.

11:14 p.m. (EDT) — Notre Dame gets some bad news on defensive front

► Injury update: Notre Dame starting nose guard Kurt Hinish will miss Wisconsin game

Notre Dame nose guard Kurt Hinish will miss Saturday's game against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Shamrock Series at Soldier Field

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Saturday will be Notre Dame’s sixth game played at Soldier Field since 1930, the last being a 2012 Shamrock Series win against Miami. The Irish also played their “home” games at Soldier Field in 1929 while Notre Dame Stadium was being built. 

► Remember these top five Notre Dame games at Soldier Field?

Notre Dame's George Atkinson III runs in a touchdown during the game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, October 6. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Kicking off

► Players to Watch: Keep an eye on these four players when Wisconsin, Notre Dame meet

Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin Jr. (4) celebrates during the Notre Dame vs. Toledo NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

► Baker, Notre Dame O-line ooze confidence heading into clash with Wisconsin

Notre Dame sophomore left tackle Tosh Baker has gone from third string to starter only two weeks into the 201 season.

► Homecoming for Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith can't distract from his important role

Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith (3) brings down Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) during the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.