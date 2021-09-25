Drew Pyne is in the game at quarterback for Notre Dame

CHICAGO — Drew Pyne has taken over at quarterback for Notre Dame after an apparent injury to starter Jack Coan.

Third-string quarterback Tyler Buchner, who has seen action in Notre Dame's previous two games was also seen warming up on the sideline.

Who is Drew Pyne?

10 Drew Pyne QB

Vitals: 5-foot-11½, 200 pounds, sophomore (freshman eligibility) from New Canaan, Connecticut (New Canaan High School).

Pyne At Notre Dame

♦ 2021: Listed as second string

♦ 2020: Played in four games … Completed 1-of-2 passes for 5 yards and rushed once for 4 yards as a reserve in 52-0 victory over South Florida (Sept. 19) … Saw action in 45-3 victory at Pittsburgh (Oct. 24) … Saw action in 41-25 victory over Syracuse (Dec. 5) …Went 1-for-1 passing for 7 yards in 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal (Jan. 1, 2021) in Arlington, Texas … Totals: 2-of-3 passing (66.7%) for 12 yards, 1 rush for 4 yards

High School career

♦ Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN

♦ In 2019 was 161-of-252 passing for 2,107 yards and 24 TDs with 7 INTs and ran 57 times for 259 yards and 8 TDs

♦ New Canaan’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.