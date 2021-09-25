Where is ESPN College GameDay going Week 4? Notre Dame, Wisconsin football fans are ready

ESPN "College GameDay" announced its destination for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the show will air from the Chicago Bears home stadium of Soldier Field, and will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wisconsin Badgers football game.

The Fighting Irish come into Saturday's game 3-0 overall after its defense stood strong against Purdue last week, defeating the Boilermakers 27-13. The Badgers are stepping on the gridiron 1-1 overall after coming off a blowout victory over Eastern Michigan, 34-7, on Sept 11.

#12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin: How to watch on TV, stream, betting odds

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Watch "College GameDay" announcement for Notre Dame, Wisconsin football

The Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

