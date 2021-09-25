Who did Lee Corso pick to win? Here's his Notre Dame, Wisconsin football headgear pick

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso knows how to get the fans going with his headgear pick on "College GameDay."

Corso picked No. #12 Notre Dame to win over No. #18 Wisconsin.

This is road show no. 407 and Corso’s 370th headgear pick.

"College GameDay" previewed its fourth straight game between top 25 teams on Saturday as the crew broadcasted from Soldier Field, Illinois.

This will be the teams' first meeting since 1964.

The Fighting Irish (3-0) is coming to Soldier Field after a win against Purdue 27-13 last weekend.

The Badgers (1-1) are looking to secure their second-straight win this weekend after defeating Eastern Michigan 34-7 on Sept. 11.

Lee Corso's headgear pick for Notre Dame, Wisconsin football

Corso faked out the crowd in Chicago and picked Notre Dame as the winner ahead of the Shamrock Series game at Soldier Field.

Lee Corso is 6-4 when picking Notre Dame with his headgear pick all-time and 10-5 when picking against the Irish.

Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.