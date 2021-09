Scoring summary: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Solider Field

NOTRE DAME 41, WISCONSIN 13

Sept. 25, 2021

At Soldier Field, Chicago

Notre Dame 0 | 10 | 0 | 31 | — 41

Wisconsin 3 | 0 | 7 | 3 | — 13

FIRST QUARTER

► Wisconsin 3 Notre Dame 0

Score: Collin Larsh 37-yard field goal at 11:43

Drive: Five plays, 26 yards, 1:54 elapsed time following a Notre Dame punt

Key plays: Kendrick Pryor 22-yard pass from Graham Mertz to the ND 23.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 3

Score: Jonathan Doerer 51-yard field goal at 8:44

Drive: 16 plays, 45 yards, 6:29 elapsed time following a turnover on downs.

Key plays: Kyren Williams 2-yard run for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Wisconsin 41.

► Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3

Score: Kevin Austin Jr. 36-yard pass from Jack Coan at 4:48

Drive: Five plays, 51 yards, 2:18 elapsed time following ...

Key plays: Drive set up by Cam Hart's interception of Graham Mertz at the ND 49.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 10

Score: Pryor 8-yard pass from Mertz at 9:53

Drive: Four plays, 56 yards, 2:01 elapsed time following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Mertz shovel pass to Chez Mellusi goes for 35 yards to the ND 21 on Badgers first offensive play of the second half.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Wisconsin 13, Notre Dame 10

Score: Larsh 27-yard field goal at 14:14

Drive: Nine plays, 30 yards, 3:44 elapsed time following a Notre Dame fumble.

Key plays: Badgers took over at the ND 39 following a fumble by Notre Dame backup quarterback Drew Pyne.

► Notre Dame 17, Wisconsin 13

Score: Chris Tyree 96-yard kickoff return at 14:01

► Notre Dame 24, Wisconsin 13

Score: Austin 16-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 9:34

Drive: Six plays, 46 yards, 2:40 elapsed time following a Wisconsin fumble

Key plays: Mayer 22-yard pass from Pyne to Wisconsin 12.

► Notre Dame 27, Wisconsin 13

Score: Doerer 37-yard field goal at 3:20

Drive: Four plays, 4 yards, 1:35 p.m. elapsed time following a Wisconsin interception

Key plays: Drive set up by Cam Hart's second interception of the day.

► Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 13

Score: Jack Kizer 66-yard interception return at 2:13

► Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Score: Drew White 48-yard interception return at 1:01

Officials

Big Ten crew — referee Michael Cannon, linesman Ken Zelmanski, line judge Jeff Meslow, back judge Robert Smith Jr., field judge Stephen Hassel, side judge Joel Clay, center judge Bryan Banks.

Game Particulars

Kickoff weather: 63 degrees and mostly sunny with 11 mph west winds

Attendance: 59,571 (Soldier Field capacity 61,500)