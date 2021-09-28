Notre Dame makes official its 2022 Shamrock Series matchup with BYU

Reliable speculation about the final hole in Notre Dame’s 2022 football schedule merged with reality on Tuesday.

And with it, came an exact date.

The Irish will play BYU on Oct. 8, 2022, in 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Notre Dame announced Tuesday. It will be the ninth meeting between the two football programs and the first since an Irish home game in 2013.

Notre Dame leads the series, 6-2.

This will technically be ND’s home game as well, as part of the Shamrock Series. It’ll be the 11th once staged since 2009, with the Irish having won all previous 10 — including this past Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Next season’s Shamrock Series game will be the farthest west game scheduled. Allegiant Stadium is home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders as well as the UNLV college football team.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal had reported on some of the game's details on Sept. 4.

This is the final commitment of an original six-game commitment with BYU that morphed into a 2-for-1 agreement and now two ND home games (2012, 2013) and a neutral-site game.

BYU has more schedule-shuffling ahead as a recently admitted expansion member of the Big 12 Conference, but it won't affect the Vegas matchup. BYU won't start playing Big 12 games until 2023.

The Irish now have all 12 opponents designated in 2022 and confirmed dates for 10 of them. Still to be slotted are a road game at Syracuse and a home game against Boston College.

Notre Dame opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Ohio State.

2022 ND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/3 at Ohio State

9/10 vs. Marshall

9/17 vs. California

9/24 at North Carolina

10/8 vs. BYU at Las Vegas

10/15 vs. Stanford

10/22 vs. UNLV

11/5 vs. Clemson

11/12 at Navy (in Baltimore)

11/26 at USC

TBA vs. Boston College

TBA at Syracuse

SHAMROCK SERIES HISTORY

2009 | Alamodome (San Antonio) | Notre Dame 40, Washington State 14

2010 | Yankee Stadium (New York) | Notre Dame 27, Army 3

2011 | FedEx Field (Landover, Md.) |Notre Dame 45, Maryland 21

2012 | Soldier Field (Chicago) | Notre Dame 41, Miami 3

2013 | AT&T Stadium (Dallas) | Notre Dame 37, Arizona State 34

2014 | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) | Notre Dame 31, Purdue 14

2015 | Fenway Park (Boston) | Notre Dame 19, Boston College 16

2016 | Alamodome (San Antonio) | Notre Dame 44, Army 6

2018 | Yankee Stadium (New York) | Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3

2021 | Soldier Field (Chicago) | Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

2022 | Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) | Notre Dame vs. BYU

